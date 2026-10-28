With a walkthrough scheduled on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Eagles estimated what their injury report would look like if they had a full practice. Saquon Barkley didn’t leave any surprises.

The star running back would’ve been a non-participant in practice on Wednesday if the Eagles had hit the field for a session to prepare for the Washington Commanders.

While that’s a disappointing development, it’s far from a surprising one.

Latest Eagles Injury Report Doesn’t Deliver Promising Saquon Barkley News

For weeks, Barkley has been dealing with a hamstring injury. He was finally cleared to play against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, after missing two games.

While Barkley was putting up impressive numbers with limited carries, he started experiencing back pain.

After dealing with the back issues, Barkley had an additional injury designation on the report. He will continue to be monitored throughout the week.

Saquon Barkley’s 2026 NFL Season

Another down year is in store for Barkley. This time, it’s due to setbacks.

After rushing 15 times for 83 yards in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders, Barkley was injured with a stinger against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2. He had just four carries then.

Barkley suited up for Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. He took on 15 carries for 82 yards in the disappointing 27-7 loss.

Then in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, Barkley got injured on his second carry of the game. He left the matchup with a hamstring injury, which took him off the field for the next two games.

Against Dallas, Barkley returned and totaled 62 yards on seven carries. At this stage of the season, he’s got 43 carries for 244 yards and one touchdown.

The Eagles are set to visit the Washington Commanders in Week 8. Barkley’s status for that game is unknown.