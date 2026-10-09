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Ex-Eagles Star Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Loss vs Buccaneers

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Dallas Cowboys' quarterback #04 Dak Prescott greets fans ahead of the NFL match between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 27, 2026. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP via Getty Images)

Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy was tuned into Thursday Night Football and turned out to be happy with the results.

The Dallas Cowboys faced the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 20: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the all as Nick Hayden #96 of the Dallas Cowboys defends in the first quarter on October 20, 2013 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennslyvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Despite the Cowboys getting plenty of contender hype in recent weeks, the Buccaneers’ victory in Texas will surely have the power rankings curators rethinking their outlook on the NFC East squad.

As for McCoy, he enjoyed simply seeing the Cowboys come up short.

Ex-Eagles Star Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Loss vs Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 20: Running back LeSean McCoy #25 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks for room to run as linebacker Bruce Carter #54 of the Dallas Cowboys chases him in the first half during a game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 20, 2013 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 17-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images)

“How about them COWBOYS !!! 😆😆😆,” McCoy wrote on X.

Consider it a double-win on Thursday. Not only is McCoy famously known to dislike the Cowboys purely based on his loyalty to the Eagles, but the star running back is also a former member of the Buccaneers.

During the 2020 NFL season, McCoy played for the Bucs after his run with the Kansas City Chiefs. He appeared in 10 games that season, taking on just 10 carries. After being a part of the Bucs’ Super Bowl run, McCoy called it a career.

LeSean McCoy’s Eagles Career

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys
GettyARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 27: LeSean McCoy #25 of the Philadelphia Eagles breaks the tackle attempt by Rolando McClain #55 of the Dallas Cowboys on his way to a touchdown in the second half at AT&T Stadium on November 27, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Getting drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft, McCoy inherited a hatred for the Cowboys. Spending six seasons with the Eagles, that hatred stayed throughout the rest of his career, and clearly beyond it.

In six seasons with the Eagles, McCoy appeared in 90 games. He rushed for 6,792 yards, and scored 44 touchdowns. He also had 300 receptions, totaling 2,282 yards, along with 10 scores.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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