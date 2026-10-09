Former Philadelphia Eagles running back LeSean McCoy was tuned into Thursday Night Football and turned out to be happy with the results.

The Dallas Cowboys faced the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite the Cowboys getting plenty of contender hype in recent weeks, the Buccaneers’ victory in Texas will surely have the power rankings curators rethinking their outlook on the NFC East squad.

As for McCoy, he enjoyed simply seeing the Cowboys come up short.

Ex-Eagles Star Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Loss vs Buccaneers

“How about them COWBOYS !!! 😆😆😆,” McCoy wrote on X.

Consider it a double-win on Thursday. Not only is McCoy famously known to dislike the Cowboys purely based on his loyalty to the Eagles, but the star running back is also a former member of the Buccaneers.

During the 2020 NFL season, McCoy played for the Bucs after his run with the Kansas City Chiefs. He appeared in 10 games that season, taking on just 10 carries. After being a part of the Bucs’ Super Bowl run, McCoy called it a career.

LeSean McCoy’s Eagles Career

Getting drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft, McCoy inherited a hatred for the Cowboys. Spending six seasons with the Eagles, that hatred stayed throughout the rest of his career, and clearly beyond it.

In six seasons with the Eagles, McCoy appeared in 90 games. He rushed for 6,792 yards, and scored 44 touchdowns. He also had 300 receptions, totaling 2,282 yards, along with 10 scores.