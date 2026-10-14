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Eagles Get Linked To Dolphins Trade Candidate As Injuries Pile Up

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Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Joshua Uche #0 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Before the Philadelphia Eagles entered their Week 5 battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars, an NFL trade block candidate was linked to the team as a potential trade suitor.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Eagles could be a landing spot for the Miami Dolphins edge rusher, Josh Uche.

New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – DECEMBER 24: Defensive tackle Christian Barmore #90 of the New England Patriots is congratulated by linebacker Josh Uche #55 after sacking Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos causing a fumble during the 3rd quarter of the game at Empower Field At Mile High on December 24, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Looking at the veteran defensive end’s trade value, there is a belief that a conditional fifth-round pick in 2027 could be a fair price point for his services.

“While Miami may not be interested in parting with any more potential long-term building blocks—like 23-year-old edge-defender Chop Robinson—it should be willing to move pass-rusher Josh Uche. The 28-year-old has been a veteran leader early in the season but is only playing on a one-year deal,” Knox wrote last week.

It made sense then–and might make even more sense now.

Eagles Get Linked To Dolphins Trade Candidate As Injuries Pile Up

Miami Dolphins
GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs against Josh Uche #9 of the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter of a game at Levi’s Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Eagles have a defensive line that is loaded with star power. Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis secured the big bucks to hold down the inside for years to come. Moro Ojomo is another riser this season.

On the edge, the Eagles have the quietly thriving Nolan Smith Jr., along with Jalyx Hunt and Jonathan Greenard in the rotation. However, Greenard’s first run with the Eagles has been filled with absences due to setbacks.

Now, Hunt is facing a recovery period after going down with an injury against the Jaguars. Making a move for a player like Uche might’ve made sense before Week 5. It probably makes even more sense now that Hunt is hurt, and Greenard is dealing with his second setback of the season.

Josh Uche’s NFL Career

Los Angeles Chargers v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 03: Josh Uche #55 of the New England Patriots looks on from the sideline during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The 28-year-old entered the NFL as a second-round pick out of Michigan in 2020.

He started his career with the New England Patriots, where he spent five seasons. Over 58 games, Uche racked up 20.5 sacks, along with 76 tackles and 34 hits on the quarterback.

During the 2024 NFL season, Uche was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. After seeing the field with them for six games, he signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2025 NFL season.

Washington Commanders v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – NOVEMBER 05: Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders is hit by Josh Uche #55 of the New England Patriots during the first half at Gillette Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Uche appeared in 12 games for the Eagles last year. He racked up 23 tackles, but just 1.0 sack. With the Dolphins, Uche already tied his sack total with Philly, while coming up with 20 tackles.

While Uche didn’t shine for Vic Fangio’s defense last year, maybe an increased role could be of interest for Philadelphia. If not him, the Eagles could certainly keep an eye on trade block candidates who play the position as injuries continue to pile up.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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