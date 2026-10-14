Before the Philadelphia Eagles entered their Week 5 battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars, an NFL trade block candidate was linked to the team as a potential trade suitor.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Eagles could be a landing spot for the Miami Dolphins edge rusher, Josh Uche.

Looking at the veteran defensive end’s trade value, there is a belief that a conditional fifth-round pick in 2027 could be a fair price point for his services.

“While Miami may not be interested in parting with any more potential long-term building blocks—like 23-year-old edge-defender Chop Robinson—it should be willing to move pass-rusher Josh Uche. The 28-year-old has been a veteran leader early in the season but is only playing on a one-year deal,” Knox wrote last week.

It made sense then–and might make even more sense now.

Eagles Get Linked To Dolphins Trade Candidate As Injuries Pile Up

The Eagles have a defensive line that is loaded with star power. Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis secured the big bucks to hold down the inside for years to come. Moro Ojomo is another riser this season.

On the edge, the Eagles have the quietly thriving Nolan Smith Jr., along with Jalyx Hunt and Jonathan Greenard in the rotation. However, Greenard’s first run with the Eagles has been filled with absences due to setbacks.

Now, Hunt is facing a recovery period after going down with an injury against the Jaguars. Making a move for a player like Uche might’ve made sense before Week 5. It probably makes even more sense now that Hunt is hurt, and Greenard is dealing with his second setback of the season.

Josh Uche’s NFL Career

The 28-year-old entered the NFL as a second-round pick out of Michigan in 2020.

He started his career with the New England Patriots, where he spent five seasons. Over 58 games, Uche racked up 20.5 sacks, along with 76 tackles and 34 hits on the quarterback.

During the 2024 NFL season, Uche was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs. After seeing the field with them for six games, he signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2025 NFL season.

Uche appeared in 12 games for the Eagles last year. He racked up 23 tackles, but just 1.0 sack. With the Dolphins, Uche already tied his sack total with Philly, while coming up with 20 tackles.

While Uche didn’t shine for Vic Fangio’s defense last year, maybe an increased role could be of interest for Philadelphia. If not him, the Eagles could certainly keep an eye on trade block candidates who play the position as injuries continue to pile up.