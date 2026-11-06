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Eagles Rookie Makai Lemon Delivers Thoughts On Joe Milton Move

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 18: Makai Lemon #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during a game against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon is playing with a different quarterback for the third time this NFL season. The Philadelphia Eagles have confirmed that Joe Milton will start over Tanner McKee against the New York Giants.

As Lemon goes from Jalen Hurts to McKee, and now to Milton, the rookie wideout doesn’t overcomplicate the preparation process.

“Just going out there and executing, really, making sure I do my job best I can, you know, to help him, so he don’t got to worry about what the receivers are doing, so he can worry about what he’s doing,” Lemon told reporters on Friday.

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Makai Lemon #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches practice throws during a time out during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Milton might have two seasons of NFL experience already; his playing time has been limited. Technically, Sunday is his first start.

Lemon is still learning the game, being in the midst of his first NFL season. He’s not in a position to help Milton from a leadership standpoint, but he understands what he needs to do to ease the pressure for the inexperienced QB on Sunday.

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Makai Lemon #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

“Just know the assignment, you know, not second-guessing ourselves,” Lemon said, speaking for the group of wideouts.

“Just knowing assignment, execute. … Just practicing, really, just getting extra reps with him, just being more comfortable, just letting him know that you know we got his back, no matter what.”

Makai Lemon’s Rookie NFL Season

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Makai Lemon #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The young wideout has had a complicated rookie season.

The Eagles have rolled out Lemon for eight games, and he’s been targeted 45 times. Lemon caught 31 of those passes.

The rookie has produced 251 yards and one score throughout the eight games he played.

The situation hasn’t been easy, considering the sudden changes that have occurred under center as the season progresses, but Lemon has slowly but surely shown progress each week. Perhaps a different look at QB will be beneficial for the first-round pick.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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