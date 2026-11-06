Eagles Rookie Makai Lemon Delivers Thoughts On Joe Milton Move

Rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon is playing with a different quarterback for the third time this NFL season. The Philadelphia Eagles have confirmed that Joe Milton will start over Tanner McKee against the New York Giants.

As Lemon goes from Jalen Hurts to McKee, and now to Milton, the rookie wideout doesn’t overcomplicate the preparation process.

“Just going out there and executing, really, making sure I do my job best I can, you know, to help him, so he don’t got to worry about what the receivers are doing, so he can worry about what he’s doing,” Lemon told reporters on Friday.

Milton might have two seasons of NFL experience already; his playing time has been limited. Technically, Sunday is his first start.

Lemon is still learning the game, being in the midst of his first NFL season. He’s not in a position to help Milton from a leadership standpoint, but he understands what he needs to do to ease the pressure for the inexperienced QB on Sunday.

“Just know the assignment, you know, not second-guessing ourselves,” Lemon said, speaking for the group of wideouts.

“Just knowing assignment, execute. … Just practicing, really, just getting extra reps with him, just being more comfortable, just letting him know that you know we got his back, no matter what.”

Makai Lemon’s Rookie NFL Season

The young wideout has had a complicated rookie season.

The Eagles have rolled out Lemon for eight games, and he’s been targeted 45 times. Lemon caught 31 of those passes.

The rookie has produced 251 yards and one score throughout the eight games he played.

The situation hasn’t been easy, considering the sudden changes that have occurred under center as the season progresses, but Lemon has slowly but surely shown progress each week. Perhaps a different look at QB will be beneficial for the first-round pick.