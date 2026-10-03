The stat sheet says that the Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon is really struggling to start his career.

However, it’s understood that the rookie hasn’t been placed in the best situation so far.

Although the Eagles are starting Lemon as their third option behind DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks, the rookie is being utilized as the focal point of one of the most criticized areas of the offense: the screen game.

Eagles Rookie Reveals Honest Feelings On Early Struggles

Being a rookie, Lemon obviously doesn’t want to ruffle any feathers in Philadelphia.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that his discussion about the failing screen game doesn’t come with any complaints.

When speaking with reporters ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams, Lemon revealed his feelings on the situation:

“[The screens] are able to keep the defense honest. So I feel like we definitely are getting better at those. Just keep working on them,” Lemon said, according to Cayden Steele.

“I got faith in the coaches in what they call. So whatever they have me doing, just making sure I do my job.”

The Eagles Won’t Move Away From The Screen

For the past two weeks, there has been a lot of discourse about the failed attempts.

Still, the Eagles’ offensive coordinator Sean Mannion doesn’t want to throw in the towel. Before Week 3, Mannion told reporters that he felt a breakthrough was close. The Eagles still didn’t have it figured out against the Bears.

Heading into Sunday’s action against the Rams, Mannion noted the struggles once again, but doesn’t sound like he’s going to change that up just yet.

Either way, Lemon has a good opportunity in front of him this week. With DeVonta Smith ruled out with a hamstring injury, Lemon could see his target share increase. He’ll move into Dontayvion Wicks’ spot, while Wicks becomes Jalen Hurts’ go-to option.

Lemon should have a chance to improve his production. Through three games, Lemon has been targeted nine times. He came up with seven catches for 38 yards.