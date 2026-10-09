Cutting Andy Dalton makes sense for the Philadelphia Eagles, but that didn’t erase the shock factor when it initially happened.

Following a practice session on Friday afternoon (October 9), the Eagles decided to cut ties with Dalton, cutting down the QB room to three.

Behind Jalen Hurts are the young veteran Tanner McKee and the rookie Cole Payton. Dalton might be temporarily out the door, but it isn’t closed.

However, for the week, the Eagles need the open roster spot as their injury report is crowded, and depth is needed in other areas.

Eagles Make Additional Roster Moves After Andy Dalton Release

The Dalton decision wasn’t going to come without additional moves.

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, the Eagles have elevated two players from the practice squad. One of them is the center, Jake Majors.

The other is the preseason fan favorite running back, Carson Steele. Also, the team placed defensive tackle Uar Bernard on the practice squad injured list.

Backfield Help

Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles lost two running backs.

The starter, Saquon Barkley, injured his hamstring during the first quarter. That marked his second setback of the season, after he suffered a stinger in Week 2.

Currently, Barkley is considered week-to-week, but he’s been ruled out for Sunday’s action against the Jaguars.

As for Bigsby, he suffered a core muscle injury, which will require surgery. He will miss at least four weeks of action–potentially more–depending on how his recovery goes.

Steele is the second running back added this week, getting elevated with Dameon Pierce.

More Depth Up Front

The Eagles’ offensive line looks very different at this point. Landon Dickerson is still on the IR. Cam Jurgens has been traded, and Lane Johnson just retired.

To top it all off, the Eagles’ center Drew Kendall is now out with an injury. Majors gets the call-up and is expected to be the starter.

Lane Johnson will be replaced by the rookie Markel Bell, while Willie Lampkin is expected to take over for Cam Jurgens, who was playing at left guard.