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Eagles Make Additional Roster Moves After Andy Dalton Release

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 28: Carson Steele #34 of the Philadelphia Eagles evades Shaka Hayward #50 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter of a preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 28, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Cutting Andy Dalton makes sense for the Philadelphia Eagles, but that didn’t erase the shock factor when it initially happened.

Following a practice session on Friday afternoon (October 9), the Eagles decided to cut ties with Dalton, cutting down the QB room to three.

Behind Jalen Hurts are the young veteran Tanner McKee and the rookie Cole Payton. Dalton might be temporarily out the door, but it isn’t closed.

However, for the week, the Eagles need the open roster spot as their injury report is crowded, and depth is needed in other areas.

Eagles Make Additional Roster Moves After Andy Dalton Release

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GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – AUGUST 22: Carson Steele #34 of the Philadelphia Eagles jumps over Eric Butler #30 of the New England Patriots to score a touchdown during the second half of the preseason game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Dalton decision wasn’t going to come without additional moves.

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, the Eagles have elevated two players from the practice squad. One of them is the center, Jake Majors.

The other is the preseason fan favorite running back, Carson Steele. Also, the team placed defensive tackle Uar Bernard on the practice squad injured list.

Backfield Help

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GettyBALTIMORE, MD – AUGUST 15: Carson Steele #34 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball against Reid Williford #57 of the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Last week against the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles lost two running backs.

The starter, Saquon Barkley, injured his hamstring during the first quarter. That marked his second setback of the season, after he suffered a stinger in Week 2.

Currently, Barkley is considered week-to-week, but he’s been ruled out for Sunday’s action against the Jaguars.

As for Bigsby, he suffered a core muscle injury, which will require surgery. He will miss at least four weeks of action–potentially more–depending on how his recovery goes.

Steele is the second running back added this week, getting elevated with Dameon Pierce.

More Depth Up Front

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GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 28: Sam Howell #14 and Drew Kendall #66 of the Philadelphia Eagles warm up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field on November 28, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ offensive line looks very different at this point. Landon Dickerson is still on the IR. Cam Jurgens has been traded, and Lane Johnson just retired.

To top it all off, the Eagles’ center Drew Kendall is now out with an injury. Majors gets the call-up and is expected to be the starter.

Lane Johnson will be replaced by the rookie Markel Bell, while Willie Lampkin is expected to take over for Cam Jurgens, who was playing at left guard.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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