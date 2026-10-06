Eagles Make First Roster Move After Lane Johnson’s Retirement News

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t take long to respond to the news of starting right tackle Lane Johnson’s retirement, and they moved quickly.

Johnson announced that he was retiring from the NFL after 14 seasons with the Eagles. He was a six-time Pro Bowler, five-time All-Pro, and two-time Super Bowl champion.

After the news broke, the Eagles knew they needed depth on the offensive line, so they got to work. They already added a new player to the roster just hours after the Johnson announcement.

Philadelphia Eagles Sign Offensive Lineman After Lane Johnson News

CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz reported that the Eagles signed an offensive lineman to the practice squad. Zenitz shared more about who they brought in.

“The #Eagles are signing rookie center James Brockermeyer to their practice squad, sources tell me and @chris_hummer. Was an All-ACC selection last season at the college level at Miami. Before Miami, played at Alabama and TCU. Was All-Big 12 at TCU in 2024.”

Brockermeyer was an undrafted rookie out of Miami, the same school as the Eagles’ new starting right tackle, Markel Bell. After the draft, Brockermeyer signed with the Atlanta Falcons, but did not make the 53-man roster. He remained on the Falcons’ practice squad until September 21, when they released him.

Eagles Bring in James Brockermeyer to Help With Offensive Line Depth

This is a small move compared to what the Eagles need to do, but it is the first step to reconstructing the roster. Philly is starting to build out the roster properly, and it will likely mean players on the practice squad get promoted as well.

Philly still has a few more moves to make to improve things, but it was still a good move. Brockermeyer is a solid talent who had a solid training camp with the Falcons. He might have a chance to eventually get promoted depending on how things go with the offensive line this season.

The Eagles need to make every move before Wednesday. They travel to London on Friday for their Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Philly will most likely roll out Jordan Mailata, Willie Lampkin, Drew Kendall, Tyler Steen, and Bell starting on the line. That is three new starters from what the Eagles had on the field in Week 1.

More should come over the next day or two, and general manager Howie Roseman will make trades and signings until the trade deadline. This is just the beginning of a very different Eagles roster that is being built.