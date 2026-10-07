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Eagles Make Roster Move After Saquon Barkley Setback

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Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 28: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After seeing their top two running backs go down with setbacks in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles are making a follow-up move to help with game-day depth.

“The Eagles are elevating RB Dameon Pierce to the 53-man roster, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote. “RB help needed due to injuries to Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby.”

Eagles Make Roster Move After Saquon Barkley Setback

Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 05: Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans returns a punt for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Bringing up Pierce is far from a surprise.

Although the Eagles have several running backs on the practice squad waiting for a call-up, the 26-year-old has the most experience out of the group.

Pierce is a former fourth-round pick out of the University of Florida in 2022.

Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JANUARY 05: Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans scores a punt return touchdown against Mike Brown #44 of the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

He started his career with the Houston Texans, where he was a full-time starter for his first 13 games. That year, Pierce rushed 220 times for 939 yards and four touchdowns.

Since then, his production regressed, as the Texans looked for elsewhere. By 2025, Pierce was waived by the Texans.

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 24: Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans returns the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at NRG Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

He was picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs midway through the season, signing with their practice squad. He appeared in just one game.

Pierce has played in 43 games since 2022. He has averaged 4.0 yards per carry, coming to a total of 1,684 yards. He has eight touchdowns.

Houston Texans v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 13: Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans carries the ball for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In addition to his ground game, Pierce also played on special teams, taking on 20 kick returns for 656 yards and one score.

It’s unclear how much the Eagles plan to utilize Pierce this week, but he certainly has a good chance of sharing carries with Will Shipley against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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