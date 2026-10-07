After seeing their top two running backs go down with setbacks in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles are making a follow-up move to help with game-day depth.

“The Eagles are elevating RB Dameon Pierce to the 53-man roster, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote. “RB help needed due to injuries to Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby.”

Eagles Make Roster Move After Saquon Barkley Setback

Bringing up Pierce is far from a surprise.

Although the Eagles have several running backs on the practice squad waiting for a call-up, the 26-year-old has the most experience out of the group.

Pierce is a former fourth-round pick out of the University of Florida in 2022.

He started his career with the Houston Texans, where he was a full-time starter for his first 13 games. That year, Pierce rushed 220 times for 939 yards and four touchdowns.

Since then, his production regressed, as the Texans looked for elsewhere. By 2025, Pierce was waived by the Texans.

He was picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs midway through the season, signing with their practice squad. He appeared in just one game.

Pierce has played in 43 games since 2022. He has averaged 4.0 yards per carry, coming to a total of 1,684 yards. He has eight touchdowns.

In addition to his ground game, Pierce also played on special teams, taking on 20 kick returns for 656 yards and one score.

It’s unclear how much the Eagles plan to utilize Pierce this week, but he certainly has a good chance of sharing carries with Will Shipley against the Jacksonville Jaguars.