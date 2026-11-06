New Tanner McKee Development Could Benefit Eagles Rookie QB

It’s been a difficult week for the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Tanner McKee.

For the past three games, McKee has been the Eagles’ starter. It was unclear how long his leash was, but three straight losses were enough for the Eagles to make a change.

Earlier in the week, the Eagles notified McKee that he would be QB2 for the team against the New York Giants in Week 9. Joe Milton was getting called on to be the starting quarterback for the first time.

The rookie Cole Payton was passed up, but there’s a new development for McKee that could benefit the first-year passer.

Eagles Change Tanner McKee’s Status For Eagles-Giants

When the Eagles released the official injury report on Friday after practice, McKee was downgraded.

According to the report, McKee is dealing with a rib injury, which has him listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

While there is a chance McKee could play–and his status as a backup might raise his chances of getting cleared–Payton would find himself as the backup to Milton if McKee gets totally downgraded.

During last week’s game, the Eagles activated Payton, which was an interesting development, since he’s typically the emergency quarterback. He didn’t land any snaps on offense or special teams, which left the decision a mystery.

Obviously, the Eagles didn’t have Payton in line behind McKee, but he’ll have to stay ready for whatever opportunity comes his way.

Cole Payton’s Eagles Run So Far

The 24-year-0ld rookie was a fifth-round selection for the Eagles in 2026 out of North Dakota State.

With the Eagles planning to start Jalen Hurts and hosting a QB2 battle with Andy Dalton and McKee, it was clear that Payton had a small chance of becoming the team’s backup.

During the NFL preseason, Payton completed five passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed three times for 45 yards.

His playing time with the Eagles has been limited, but the fact that Philly kept him off the practice squad and on the active roster is a sign that they are clearly intrigued by his development through the first year.

Whether he’ll get any game-day snaps will be up to the performance put on by Milton and McKee’s health.