NFL Insider Linked Eagles To Recently Traded All-Pro Player

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t win the Quenton Nelson trade sweepstakes, but apparently, they tried to.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Eagles showed interest in the former Indianapolis Colts guard before he was ultimately traded to the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter just told us on [97.5 TheFanatic] that the Eagles were interested and made an offer to the Colts to acquire All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson. I was not expecting to hear that this morning,” host Andrew Salciunas wrote on X.

It’s not exactly news that the Eagles had interest in Nelson. The fact that they made a formal offer is another story.

What The Eagles’ Quenton Nelson Offer Means

If the Eagles were still trying to actively pursue a deal for Nelson around Week 7, then it says the Eagles are still viewing themselves as in the hunt for the playoffs.

Nelson is a win-now player. The 30-year-old is a six-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler. He’s 30 and approaching the final stretch of the current contract he’s on. Any team acquiring him would have to view him as a flight risk at the end of the season.

The Eagles might not be too far behind in the NFC East, which is a division that’s proving to be weak this season, but they haven’t looked competitive in over a month. A loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football was their fifth in a row.

Giving up valuable draft assets for a left guard could ultimately be seen as a negative move for the Eagles. They aren’t one offensive lineman away from being a contender.

Outside of that, a Nelson acquisition also shows a lack of confidence in guards Landon Dickerson and Willie Lampkin. Dickerson has struggled to stay healthy over the past year, but he’s committed to bouncing back. The veteran also stated he wanted to finish his career in Philadelphia.

As for Lampkin, he’s a 24-year-old developmental prospect with some promise. Lampkin went undrafted in 2025 out of North Carolina. He started his career with the Los Angeles Rams, but was picked up by the Eagles last year.

At the end of the day, the Eagles didn’t land Nelson. Therefore, Dickerson and Lampkin will continue to battle for the starting snaps as the trade deadline approaches.