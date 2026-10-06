Despite getting crowned the Super Bowl MVP two seasons ago, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts hasn’t wiped away any negative narratives about his game.

Still, there are many former players who believe that the doubt surrounding the Eagles’ franchise quarterback reaches ridiculous levels.

The ex-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin has defended Hurts plenty this year. The former Eagles and Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens is doing the same.

NFL Legend Terrell Owens Makes Bold Statement On Eagles’ Jalen Hurts

Weeks ago, Owens sat down with Rotogrinders and spoke on the Eagles’ quarterback, deeming him a “top two or three” quarterback in the NFL.

While most will certainly disagree with that sentiment, as Hurts tends to find himself excluded from top 10 rankings, Owens believes that anything else is disrespectful.

“It’s really a travesty. It’s just disrespectful, I hear they don’t even have this guy in the top 15 of top quarterbacks in the league, which is really stupid and ridiculous, considering he’s been to two Super Bowls and won Super Bowl MVP,” Owens said.

“That’s crazy. This kid, he knows how to win. It may not be flashy. It may not be with the gaudy numbers in the air with the expectations of your Joe Burrows, your Justin Herberts, your Patrick Mahomes, your Josh Allens. But Jalen Hurts is doing what is expected of the three guys, the three quarterbacks that I just named. To not have him in the top five is just stupid. You shouldn’t even have a job as an analyst or a commentator to not have this guy in your top five of quarterbacks, considering what he’s done in a short period of time.”

Owens’ take wouldn’t have been popular after Week 1 against the Washington Commanders when he said it. It certainly wouldn’t be popular now, as Hurts is coming off two weeks where he struggled against the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams.

Jalen Hurts’ NFL Success

At 28, Hurts is one of the more accomplished quarterbacks in the NFL.

He has three Pro Bowl nods, an All-Pro, two NFC Championship victories, and one Super Bowl win. As mentioned before, he was the MVP of the game.

Through four games this season, Hurts has led the Eagles to a 2-2 record. He has completed 59.6% of his passes for 713 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.