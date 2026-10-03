NFL Made Decision on Vicious Jalen Hurts Hit 24 Hours Before Eagles Week 4 Game

One of the most talked-about moments from the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 27-7 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 3 was the hit that changed everything.

In the second quarter, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts ran with the ball and headed toward the sideline. Right as he got there, Bears linebacker D’Marco Jackson delivered a massive hit to Hurts. Although Hurts could walk under his own power, they sent him to the sideline to be checked for a concussion.

Andy Dalton filled in while Hurts was under concussion protocol, but a few plays later, Dalton threw an interception on third-and-goal from inside the five-yard line. It’s been a moment people have talked about over the last week, but a key decision was made about the hit.

Philadelphia Eagles Get Ruling on Jalen Hurts Hit in Week 3

The NFL usually issues fines on Saturdays for questionable plays, hits, celebrations, and more. The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain shared what the league’s ruling was on the Jackson hit on Hurts.

“No fine for Bears LB D’Marco Jackson for his hit on Jalen Hurts from Monday night’s game.”

Hurts finished the game against the Bears completing 16-of-25 passes for 153 yards, 1 rushing touchdown, and 1 interception. He has thrown for 620 yards, rushed for 87 more, and thrown for 6 total touchdowns and 3 interceptions this season.

Jalen Hurts’ Hit Doesn’t Get Fined in Eagles’ Loss to Bears

There’s been a lot of debate about whether that hit was necessary or if Jackson should get some punishment. The argument is that Hurts was still technically in the field of play when the hit occurred.

It was a momentum-changing play, as the Eagles would have at least gotten a field goal before the interception. Hurts responded with a touchdown on the next drive, but that was it for him.

The Eagles are now 2-1 and desperately need a win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. Los Angeles is 1-2, so they need the win more, but they will still be a tough opponent.

Philly needs something to help them carry momentum on offense and defense. Their offense struggled to move the ball in the second half, a common theme since 2025. The Eagles’ defense is uncharacteristically missing tackles and hasn’t created a single turnover this season.

This puts more pressure on guys like Hurts to step up and make plays on offense. He won’t have DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and Hollywood Brown, which will make passing the ball harder.

The Eagles aren’t completely in desperation mode, but a win over the Rams would be exactly what they need right now. Falling to Los Angeles would make the season and winning the NFC East that much tougher.