Eagles Calls Mount for Action Before NFL Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Eagles already traded away a player since the regular season started. So, there’s precedence to the team dealing away a current asset for a future draft pick.

After Sunday’s loss to the Carolina Panthers, which was Philadelphia’s fourth straight defeat, CBS Sports pundits strongly suggested the Eagles could do a lot more selling at the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

With Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley both out, the Eagles offense basically limped through this game,” wrote CBS Sports’ John Breech. “If the Eagles are going to look like this while Hurts is out, it might make sense for this team to have a fire sale before the trade deadline.”

Breech gave the Eagles a C-plus grade for their performance in Week 6. His colleague at CBS Sports, Carter Bahns, didn’t give Philadelphia a grade but rather simply referred to the Eagles as a Week 6 loser.

“The arguments for this franchise to tear everything down and look to the future are as strong as ever,” wrote Bahns.

The Eagles lost 25-14 at home in Week 6. Despite playing in a weak division, the team has fallen into last place in the NFC East.

Eagles Called on to Potentially Be Major Sellers at NFL Trade Deadline

Getty The Philadelphia Eagles have lost four straight to drop to 2-4.

The Eagles have never been sellers in the Nick Sirianni era. But it certainly seems like things are trending in that direction at the moment. The Eagles aren’t just playing poorly, but they also have injuries throughout their roster, including at quarterback with Jalen Hurts and in the backfield with Saquon Barkley.

“It might be tanking season in Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is on injured reserve as he recovers from a blood clot in his leg. The offensive line is in shambles,” wrote Bahns. “The running back unit is a shell of its former self due to a plethora of injuries. Nolan Smith suffered a concussion on Sunday. The Eagles slipped to 2-4 on the year with a 25-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

“There is hardly anything for fans to cling to as a source of optimism that this season will turn around.”

It’s been several seasons of general manager Howie Roseman pushing off contracts into future years. With that in mind, the Eagles could face significant salary cap issues in the next couple seasons.

If the 2026 campaign is truly a lost season, the Eagles could deal players to try and unload salary. The Eagles could also trade away players to gain more draft capital.

With more draft capital, the Eagles will be able to more easily adding inexpensive rookies to their roster. That’s key for teams with salary cap issues.

Who Could Philadelphia Deal at NFL Trade Deadline?

Getty Multiple CBS Sports analysts argued Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles could be major sellers at the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

A deal involving Barkley is probably the most popular trade rumor at the moment. That’s because of the impact Barkley could make for a Super Bowl contender from the backfield.

Trading the running back is probably unlikely because of the negative cap ramifications the Eagles could get with such a move. But several other players could be on the trade block.

Before Week 6, SI on Eagles’ Ed Kracz identified Moro Ojomo, A.J. Epenesa, Dallas Goedert and Zack Baun as trade candidates. Riq Woolen is another popular potential trade chip in the NFL rumor mill.

Any player on an expiring deal, though, could be a candidate for Philadelphia to trade.

The Eagles have a few weeks to get the season pointed back in the right direction. Otherwise, Philadelphia could have a fire sale for the ages.