Eagles Facing Possible NFL Schedule Change After Losing Three In A Row

The NFL might be losing interest in the Philadelphia Eagles and their current state.

After sending the team to London for a Week 5 battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the league is now considering flexing the Eagles out of the primetime spot on Sunday night for Week 8.

That week, the Eagles are set to take on the Washington Commanders.

“The NFL is considering whether to flex the Eagles off NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football.’ Their Week 8 matchup against the Commanders isn’t looking like must-see TV,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe reported.

An official decision has not been made as of Tuesday, October 13.

What Happened To The Eagles?

Just two seasons ago, the Eagles started heating up after a slow start and developed into one of the top teams in football.

Their 2024 NFL season concluded with a revenge win on the Super Bowl stage against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Throughout the 2025 NFL season, the Eagles started on a good note, but started to regress as the season played out. With drama off the field and struggles on it, the Eagles ended up losing in the Wild Card round.

The 2026 NFL season hasn’t gone much better. The Eagles squeezed out two wins to begin the campaign, but have since fallen into a 0-3 hole, with the last two games getting choked away in the fourth quarter.

Sitting at 2-3, the Eagles certainly aren’t falling out of playoff contention early, but they are losing their Super Bowl status. Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders have struggled to get back into that conversation since their NFC Championship run two seasons ago.

Eagles vs Commanders

The two teams opened up Week 1 against each other.

The Eagles came out on top with a 24-22 victory.

Since that game, the Commanders have dealt with major injury concerns, including losing their starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels, for some time.

The Commanders are entering Week 6 with a 1-3-1 record, which places them last in the NFC East.