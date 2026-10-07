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Ex-NFL Star Jason Kelce Sends 5-Word Message To Eagles Rookie 

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NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 15: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With Lane Johnson officially walking away from the Philadelphia Eagles and the game of football this week, the team truly needs to have a next-man-up mentality on the offensive line.

While the Eagles know that they don’t have a tackle in the building who can immediately replace what Johnson brought to the table, they are going to have to apply instant pressure to somebody they have on board.

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce is confident that guy will be Markel Bell.

Ex-NFL Star Jason Kelce Sends 5-Word Message To Eagles Rookie

Jason Kelce Announces Retirement from the NFL
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 04: Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after announcing his retirement from the NFL at NovaCare Complex on March 04, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

On the latest episode of New Heights, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce reacted to the Lane Johnson retirement news.

After discussing his thoughts on Johnson, Kelce pivoted to the Eagles rookie, Markel Bell, who has a good chance of replacing Johnson for the rest of the season. It started with a to-the-point five-word message.

Philadelphia Eagles Mandatory Minicamp
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 9: Jordan Mailata #68 of the Philadelphia Eagles blocks Markel Bell #72 during mandatory minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on June 9, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“It’s time to go, Bubba,” Kelce said, regarding Bell.

Then, the former center expanded on his thoughts.

“I mean, you’re going to get put in there. You’ve been able to learn from Lane a little bit. Chris Kuper, the offensive line coach, has been teaching you all preseason up until this point. It’s going to be a bummer for me not being able to watch Lane do what he does and dominate the way he is. He was still dominating.”

Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans and Markel Bell #72 of the Philadelphia Eagles pose for a photo after the game at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

A red shirt year, with an opportunity to learn from one of the best tackles the game has seen, with potentially a few snaps here and there, was initially expected for Bell’s rookie year.

Suddenly, he’s getting thrown into the fire. The 22-year-old just joined the Eagles as a third-round pick out of the University of Miami. After a strong training camp, Bell seems to be the logical option to replace Johnson moving forward.

The good news is that the Eagles rookie could probably still use Johnson and even Kelce as a resource if he needs to. However, Bell’s development is hitting a fast track.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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