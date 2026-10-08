Howie Roseman sent a message to the NFL on Wednesday. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ phone is working, and the willingness to trade is alive and well.

Cam Jurgens was the first player to be sent out during the season. Don’t be surprised if there are more to follow.

At some point, one has to expect the Eagles to do something with their quarterback room. The fact that they have four players on the active roster from the position was a surprise from the start, and it has remained that way for five weeks.

Maybe the endgame is making a deal. At this stage, the unknown about Tanner McKee might be more valuable than Andy Dalton. Perhaps that makes the former QB the odd-man-out if the Eagles ultimately decide to trade one of their passers.

NFL Trade Suggestion Encourages Eagles To Send A QB To The Buccaneers

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might just be desperate enough to make the move [with a fourth or fifth-round pick],” Inside The Iggles’ Michael Haney wrote.

“Baker Mayfield is out with a thumb injury and can’t grip a football at the moment. The Buccaneers are currently relying on undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels to fill in for Mayfield. While their 0-4 record suggests that they shouldn’t be trading draft picks away, their staff may be willing to do so on the hot seat.”

Andy Dalton has the resume of a QB that contender-hopefuls trade for in the short term. He might be 38, but he’s a three-time Pro Bowler with 169 starts under his belt. The problem? He simply hasn’t been good.

Dalton beat out McKee for the QB2 spot over the summer, but even that idea is questioned by everybody outside of the Eagles’ building. Dalton didn’t have a strong preseason, and when he got in for a series during the Eagles’ Week 3 loss in Chicago, he tossed one pass for one interception. That decision got him demoted.

McKee carries more value based on his age–and again–the unknown. He started two games in his NFL career. In 2024, McKee played very well when sharing the field with Eagles starters. He led them to victory.

Last season, McKee struggled in the season finale while playing with backups. His starting record is 1-1. It’s a small sample size, but he’s certainly more intriguing than Dalton at this point.

The Eagles aren’t known to be shopping a QB at this time, but all calls are likely welcome. As Tampa struggles, maybe they get the right push to look at Philly’s situation and consider taking on the 26-year-old.