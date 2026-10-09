Before heading off to London, the Philadelphia Eagles cut ties with the veteran quarterback, Andy Dalton.

The move comes as a shock, considering the Eagles initially named Dalton their No. 2 quarterback behind Jalen Hurts at the start of the season.

Back in the summer, the team held a battle between Dalton and Tanner McKee to see who should come in for Jalen Hurts if needed. Based on what Dalton showed to Eagles coaches, he was their top choice initially.

The decision to go into the regular season with four quarterbacks was an unpopular one in Philadelphia, but the Eagles stayed committed to it for four weeks.

After making changes to the depth chart in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles ultimately chose to move on from Dalton.

NFL World Reacts To Philadelphia Eagles’ Andy Dalton Decision

John Barchard: Cut Latu for this dude 😂

Ashlyn Sullivan: Just spoke to Dalton in the locker room about an hour ago -he gave no indication this was happening. What a week for the Eagles.

Mike Garafolo: This doesn’t close the door on Andy Dalton’s tenure with the Eagles. They have a lot of injuries and needed his spot. Could still return, even via a practice-squad spot, a source informed says.

Fly Eagles Fly Bets: Andy Dalton will forever be part of Eagles history as a player who threw one career pass for the team and it was an INT. Believe it or not, the list of players who threw exactly one pass for the Eagles and had it picked off is longer than you’d think and it includes a few big time Eagles….but they weren’t QBs like Dalton is.

Sean Barnard: What an Eagles legacy. One career pass attempt for Andy Dalton and it managed to get Jalen Hurts as mad as I have ever seen him and had a major impact in the current Eagles collapse.

Conor Myles: Was for the Andy Dalton trade in offseason because I believed backup QB spot needed an upgrade. But L take because it wasn’t him at all.

Louie DiBiase: Just an awful move from the start trading picks for him and then making him QB2 when he didn’t even belong on the 53. Such a bizarre handling of the QB room this year.

Andy Dalton’s Short-Lived Eagles Run

It might not be over for good, but for the time being, Dalton is going to hit the free-agent market and is free to speak with other teams.

As he’s on his way out, it’s clear that his Philadelphia tenure was not a strong one. Not only did he leapfrog Tanner McKee, a well-liked QB in the city, on the depth chart, but Dalton’s lone pass for the Eagles ended up being an interception on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. After that, Dalton was demoted to QB3 for Week 4, before getting cut.