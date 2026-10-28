Something is wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles. Obviously, injuries have played a major part in their struggles throughout the 2026 NFL season, but the issues seem to be much deeper than that, in the eyes of Nick Foles.

The former NFL quarterback, who spent two separate stints with the team, is seeing his former club reach an unfortunate point.

At 2-5, the Eagles are looking like one of the worst teams in the league. And since it can’t be chalked up to a talent issue at this stage, Foles describes the Eagles as dysfunctional, following their Week 7 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nick Foles Drops Brutal Truth On Eagles After Loss vs Cowboys

“There is dysfunction in Philly. It was little things for me. It wasn’t the execution that got me. It was culture things,” Foles said on The SZN.

“The number one thing isn’t scheme, [or] a fancy coordinator, it’s culture. In Philadelphia, for the better of the past couple decades, they have had really good culture. Something is changing.”

Foles went on to drop a name that has been discussed many times throughout the year: Jeff Stoutland. The former offensive line coach for the Philadelphia Eagles has been a major contributor to the Eagles’ success since 2013.

When Foles found out about Stoutland’s departure this past offseason, he was admittedly “pissed off.” Seeing that news, Foles figured the Eagles could be on a downward slope.

“I knew something bad was gonna happen. He is a great coach. For him not to get the respect that he deserves, that frustrates me,” Foles added.

“When guys are getting hit, and offensive lineman are near them, is someone going to pick up the running back? He just got hit in the backfield. That culture with Jeff, that would never fly. When we got hit, we were picked up right away by the offensive line.”

A Bad Look For Nick Sirianni

If the culture is getting questioned in Philadelphia, then that becomes a bad look for Nick Sirianni.

Sirianni is an offensive-minded head coach. It’s no secret that the Eagles’ offense has struggled over the past couple of seasons. Early on during his Eagles tenure, Sirianni gave up his play-calling duties as he struggled. He has yet to fully take over to help “fix” the offensive flaws.

Jalen Hurts took a lot of heat over the past year, as many suggested that the quarterback might be the problem. He’s been out for multiple weeks now, and the same offensive issues are alive and well. Since Sirianni isn’t known to be a strong playcaller, his strength as a head coach is being a motivator and culture-setter. If that’s getting questioned, then his future might be as well.

Nick Foles is just one guy, but he’s not the only former Eagles player to question the culture of the team these days. Recently, ex-edge rusher Brandon Graham stated that if the issues continue, then the writing might be on the wall for the head coach.

At 2-5, the Eagles are still within reach of the NFC East title. They’ll continue to say that, but they can’t hide from reality.

During the final seven games of the 2025 NFL season, the Eagles were teasing a possible collapse. They lost four out of their final seven before getting bounced in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

This season, the Eagles won their first two games, but dropped their last five. Over the 14-game span, the Eagles are 5-9. It’s certainly getting uncomfortable in Philadelphia.