Nick Sirianni Shared 2021 Message to Eagles After Fifth Straight Loss

It was yet another unmemorable night for the Philadelphia Eagles, as they fell to the Dallas Cowboys 38-21 in Week 7 action on Monday Night Football.

Philly’s defense had its worst performance in the Vic Fangio era, allowing 416 yards and creating no turnovers. The offense got 321 yards, but their star player, Saquon Barkley, got limited time, playing just 10 snaps.

Exiting Lincoln Financial Field, the Eagles now have five straight losses and a 2-5 record, the worst since head coach Nick Sirianni’s first year with the team in 2021. That experience might be key to helping Sirianni lead his team through this tough time.

Nick Sirianni Shared His Message After Philadelphia Eagles’ Loss

Sirianni sat down with reporters after the loss to talk about the message he sent to the team. He reminded the Eagles that they were in a similar situation back in 2021.

“We just talked about being the same version of yourself every single day. All that matters is we improve. I think back on the 2021 season, the way we finished that year — and I didn’t say this to them, but I’m thinking about it right now — The way we finished that year propelled us into the future Eagles way that we’ve been the last four years. Growth is important. We talked a lot about being the same version of ourselves regardless of the circumstances and that football is going to deal you some tough hands at times, but can you get up and keep fighting? Life’s going to deal you some tough hands at times. Can you get up and keep fighting? We talked about that. We talked about being the same guy every day. We talked about being grateful.” “I mean, shoot, in the national anthem today, I was thinking to myself, ‘this is something I prayed for and dreamed of when I was a kid and even as a young adult.’ I wouldn’t ask many questions about who I’d be coaching, where I’d be coaching, what our record would be, anything like that. I’d have been grateful to be there and we are all blessed to be coaching and playing in the NFL. We know that this opportunity to get better, we’ve got 10 more games and then we’ll see after that. But just continue to be the same version of yourself. I thought Saquon did a great job of talking and letting everybody know he was going to — We got ourselves in this hole and it’s our job to get out of it. No one’s writing off anything. I think the division’s wide open. Obviously, it would’ve been nice to get one tonight in a division game, but we didn’t and hats off to them.”

Philly finished 9-8 in 2021 and made the playoffs as a Wild Card. The Eagles are currently third in the NFC East, behind the Cowboys and the first-place New York Giants.

Eagles Still Could Turn Things Around in 2026

Hope feels lost, but the Eagles still have a shot at turning this around. They have two more games before the trade deadline and their bye week.

Philly plays the Washington Commanders in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football and the Giants in Week 9. The Commanders and Giants will be coming off their bye weeks, which will make things tougher.

If the Eagles can win their next two games, that puts them back in the conversation. Without those, though, their season might be over before Thanksgiving Day.