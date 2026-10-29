When a team regresses the way the Philadelphia Eagles have over the past year, it typically calls for major changes.

With a 2-5 start to the 2026 NFL season, most people probably believe that Nick Sirianni’s job is on the line in Philadelphia.

One Philly sports radio host pushes back on that idea, though. In fact, 97.5 The Fanatic’s Jon Marks believes that Sirianni is a “lock” to keep his job, no matter how the season ends at this point.

Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Gets Prediction That NFL Fans Will Find Hard To Believe

“Outside of it completely falling apart, and players are like, ‘Get this freaking guy out of here,’ which I don’t believe is going to happen, he saves his job,” Marks said.

“I believe that he already knows his job is safe, and he’s been told by the team, ‘Listen, Nick, you’re safe.” Five years, five playoff appearances, two Super Bowl appearances, nearly won that Super Bowl, and a Super Bowl win. They’re two years removed from a Super Bowl win. This year will be defined by bad moves by Howie Roseman and injuries. Period. Injuries and bad moves by Howie Roseman. They were the biggest reasons why the Eagles are bad this season.”

The Numbers Are In Sirianni’s Favor

Since taking over as the head coach in 2021, the Eagles have been one of the most successful teams in the NFL.

While Sirianni failed as a play caller early, he remained in the driver’s seat of a team that has won 67% of its games over the past six years. The 2026 season is the first time Sirianni could finish without a winning record.

He is the first coach in Eagles history to win the NFC Championship multiple times, and he helped deliver the club its second Super Bowl trophy. The numbers are in his favor.

What’s The Problem?

It’s a down year for the Eagles, for sure. There will be plenty of blame to go around. Injuries are in play, and the front office has more misses than hits through the draft, free agency, and trade market this season.

But there are issues that don’t show up in the numbers and are hard to ignore. The Eagles’ offense has struggled for two seasons now, despite changing coordinators. Since Sirianni is one of the many play callers who didn’t pan out in Philadelphia since 2021, he loses credibility as somebody who could potentially fix those issues. That’s where a head coach typically takes over. Instead, it’s a weak spot for Sirianni.

The Eagles are getting accused of being dysfunctional at the moment. While Sirianni pushes back on that claim, it’s something worth paying attention to. If team ownership/the front office decides Sirianni’s biggest strength (motivating) no longer works as well as it once did, it could cost him his job.