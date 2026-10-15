Nick Sirianni Put on Notice After Eagles Lost 3 Straight Games

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the edge of losing control, with a 2-3 record after three straight losses.

Philly is coming off two consecutive games where they led in the fourth quarter and lost. The team has several offensive problems, but the biggest issues are injuries and, in many people’s minds, the coaching.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni took a ton of heat for the team’s clock management and kickoff decision in the 19-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. This has put Sirianni in big trouble for his job in 2026.

Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Facing Heat After 5 Games

ESPN NFL writer Bill Barnwell named 15 players and coaches who are on the hot seat about a quarter through the season. Sirianni found himself on the list.

“Those moves haven’t worked. The Eagles are 30th in EPA per play on offense, down from 17th a year ago. Injuries to Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith and multiple offensive linemen (and the non-injury-related departures of Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson) haven’t helped, of course, but there really hasn’t been a sustained stretch all season where the offense has looked explosive, regardless of who was on the field. And as I wrote about last year, Sirianni’s lack of clear ownership over any one particular piece of the operation makes him more likely to receive blame for what goes wrong than credit for what goes right. Sirianni’s résumé through five-plus years as Eagles head coach is as good as anybody’s in NFL history, but for various reasons, there’s a clear perception that Sirianni isn’t the one driving much of that success. And while Sirianni has racked up a gaudy win-loss record during his time in Philadelphia, the Eagles are 5-7 over their past 12 games, including a three-game losing streak. Three of their next four games are at home against the Panthers, Cowboys and Giants, all games we would expect Sirianni’s team to win. If the Eagles win games, even in ugly fashion, fans will tolerate the struggles. But if the losing streak continues, well, the sudden end to Doug Pederson’s tenure with the team in 2020 should tell you just how quickly an otherwise successful run can come to a sudden close in Philadelphia.”

Sirianni is 61-29 as the Eagles head coach and has won 67.8% of his games. He has led the Eagles to two Super Bowls and won one in 2024.

Can Nick Sirianni Save His Job With Eagles in 2026?

Sirianni has faced this kind of adversity before. In his first year, the Eagles went 2-5 before turning it around to finish 9-8 and make the playoffs. Back in 2024, they were 2-2 before winning the Super Bowl.

It all comes down to this team getting healthy and getting key players like Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith back from injury. The hope is that the coaching staff has learned from their mistakes and will use that experience to avoid repeating them.

This is a big week for the Eagles and an important step for Sirianni. If he can’t turn this around quickly, he could be in the danger zone with his job at the end of the year.