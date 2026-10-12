Nick Sirianni Refused to Admit Mistake on Critical Decision in Eagles Week 5 Loss

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is taking a lot of heat after the team lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-17 in London.

Several moments didn’t go well for Sirianni, but two stand out more than the rest. One was the clock management on the final drive, leaving the Jaguars with eight seconds left. The second was the kickoff decision to field the ball in play for a return.

Sirianni will continue to admit that he was 100% wrong about the kickoff and wished he could have it back. As for his clock management, not so much.

Nick Sirianni Defends Clock Management in Philadelphia Eagles Loss

Sirianni and the Eagles returned from London on Monday, where he spoke with reporters. He made it clear that their offensive approach was the right one.

“I stand by what I did in that situation. Had eight seconds left to go in the game once we gave the ball back to them, and that’s where my decision is that I regret of what I did then after that. But to give them back the ball with eight seconds left, I think we did what we needed to do as an offense. And you obviously saw the success of Jake’s kick in that particular case.”

After the Eagles got to around the 35-yard line following the Dallas Goedert 17-yard completion, they decided to throw twice with Jalen Hurts before running on third down. Jake Elliott converted his field goal with eight seconds left, but the Jaguars returned the kickoff, and Cam Little hit the game-winning 57-yard field goal.

Is Nick Sirianni Right About His Clock Management With Eagles?

Part of the problem was that the Eagles were barely getting positive yards on the ground. They only rushed for 22 yards on 18 carries, the worst the team has done since 2015.

If the Eagles had run the ball better, it would have been different. Does that excuse Sirianni’s decision? The fan base gets to decide.

Philly has to move on and get ready to play the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. Carolina enters the game with a 2-2 record and a top-five passing attack.

This game will come down to how the Eagles’ offense performs for the full 60 minutes. While this unit has been okay in the first half, it has folded too often in the last 30 minutes.

The Eagles need a win to keep their season from getting out of control. Another loss would put Philly in jeopardy of missing the postseason for the first time since 2020. That would not bode well for many people’s jobs in the building.