Nick Sirianni Received Stern Warning After Eagles Lose 3 Straight Game

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is not getting a pass from the sports media world after the team’s Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sirianni first went for it on fourth down on the opening drive when the team could have kicked a field goal but didn’t. He then had the Eagles throw twice in field goal range on the final drive, leaving eight seconds on the clock after Jake Elliott’s field goal. Lastly, the decision to keep the kickoff in play led to a long Jaguars return and a game-winning field goal.

This has raised questions about Sirianni’s future. Many think 2026 could be his last.

Nick Sirianni Faces Uncertain Future With Philadelphia Eagles

ESPN NFL analyst Ben Sloak wrote about his biggest observations from Week 5 and his thoughts. Sloak believes that Sirianni could be coaching his last season in Philly.

“It’s hard to figure out what the head coach is bringing to the team. It’s certainly something — Nick Sirianni’s Eagles have gone to two Super Bowls and won one, and they could not have done so with an anchor at head coach. But many teams employ a formidable playcaller at head coach — that isn’t Sirianni. Some teams go for more of the CEO route and ask their head coach to manage staff and handle player personalities — this has not been Sirianni’s strength as of late, either. His internal promotions at offensive coordinator have both gone poorly (Brian Johnson in 2023, Kevin Patullo in 2025), and his defense needed a CEO of its own (Vic Fangio) to recover after Jonathan Gannon left. Perhaps nobody could have successfully reconciled A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts last season, but Sirianni was the man tasked with keeping Brown happy enough to play for the Eagles, and he failed. In the past, Sirianni has been a strong enough in-game decision-maker to feel positively about his Sunday contributions. This season, that steady hand at the wheel is notably absent.” “And if the Eagles cannot hang the laurels of playcalling or coach development on Sirianni’s chest; if they can’t call him an elite mediator of disgruntled players; if they can’t expect him to maximize winning chances with fourth-down decisions or clock management … what do they ask of him? What does he bring to a team in transition — a team that’s wondering if it’s finally time to take its medicine and rebuild for a new era of contention?”

The Eagles are 2-3 and have lost three straight games. They are in second place in the NFC East.

Will Nick Sirianni Come Back After the 2026 Season?

Things aren’t good in Philly, and much of the blame falls on Sirianni. Over the last two years, people have questioned his in-game decision-making.

Despite winning over 67% of his games, people are questioning Sirianni’s future. He is a two-time Super Bowl participant and won one, but has never gotten full credit for it.

Sirianni will most likely have the whole season to prove himself to the Eagles brass. If he ends the year without a playoff appearance, that could put him in a bad position going forward.