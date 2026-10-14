Nick Sirianni Gives Vague Update on Eagles’ Banged-Up $36 Million Underachiever

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to get some reinforcements back in time for their Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Philly lost Week 5 to the Jacksonville Jaguars without key starters like Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, and Jonathan Greenard. One other starter the Eagles are waiting to see how it goes entering the Panthers game is starting left guard Landon Dickerson.

After the Eagles’ Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders, the team placed Dickerson on IR with a knee injury, and he has missed the last four games. He is eligible to have his 21-day practice window open and could be added to the 53-man roster this week. As for whether that will happen, that’s the mystery.

Landon Dickerson Injury Update Is Provided Before Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 6 Game

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke with the media on Wednesday and was asked about Dickerson and whether he would be activated. Sirianni didn’t quite offer a timeline.

“We’ll see,” Sirianni said via The Athletic’s Zach Berman. “We’re still working through some things, but you guys will get some of that information a little later today.”

He was also asked about whether Dickerson would get his left guard job back. Again, Sirianni had a vague answer, but did practice his offensive lineman.

“We have so much time to discuss those things, but Landon is a hell of a player. He’s been a hell of a player for us. You got to see where you are at that particular time.”

Does Dickerson step right back in at LG upon his return: "We have so much time to discuss those things, but Landon is a hell of a player. He's been a hell of a player for us. You got to see where you are at that particular time." https://t.co/4Z4c6xFd48 — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) October 14, 2026

Dickerson was a Pro Bowler back in 2022 and 2023. Last year’s injuries affected his play and even sparked rumors that he was considering retirement.

In the one game Dickerson played this season, he allowed 4 pressures and 1 sack on 35 pass-blocking snaps. He was called for one penalty in the win.

Pro Football Focus gave him a 37.6 overall grade. He also earned a 20.8 pass-blocking grade and a 47.0 run-blocking grade.

Eagles Still Mulling Over Landon Dickerson Decision in Week 6

While it was a rough start to Willie Lampkin’s first career start at left guard against the Jaguars, he improved as the game went on in the second half. Lampkin’s play actually opened the door for the Eagles to potentially start him again.

That could mean Dickerson might have more time to rest. The Eagles could hold him back if they don’t feel he’s 100% and they trust Lampkin more right now.

Trade rumors have circulated about Dickerson after Cam Jurgens was sent to the Baltimore Ravens. Dickerson could face a similar fate if the Eagles don’t trust him.

Until then, Dickerson could provide the depth the Eagles badly need on the offensive line. The real question is whether his body can hold up after several injuries.