The 2026 NFL season for the Philadelphia Eagles feels like it might be going off the rails.

With injuries piling up on both sides of the ball, the offense having the same lousy look at times, and the defense going through a regression compared to last season, the Eagles are sitting at 2-2 with a lot to think about.

One would expect the Super Bowl Champions from two seasons ago to still be in a buyer’s mode at the upcoming trade deadline, but that idea is shifting.

Philly Voice reporter Jimmy Kempski started thinking about the what-ifs regarding the Eagles’ deadline plans. What if they are indeed sellers? Who are the likely options?

One that stands out is Nolan Smith.

Eagles’ 25-Year-Old Defensive Standout Could Soon Be A Trade Candidate

The obvious candidates are the veterans on a short-term deal. Dallas Goedert and Riq Woolen are two players who will be free agents next spring.

The Eagles have their homegrown edge rusher Nolan Smith on his rookie deal, and he’s under contract through the 2027 season.

The 25-year-old is often forgotten on the Eagles’ defensive line, but that’s not always a bad thing. If a player is struggling in Philly, everybody will know it. Smith is currently the sack leader for the Eagles, amid their underwhelming start up front.

Through four games, Smith has logged eight tackles, two hits on the quarterback, and 2.0 sacks. Through five years (just two as a full-time starter), Smith has produced 12.5 sacks.

Why Would The Eagles Consider Moving Smith Now?

Unless they are sure they are title contenders, the Eagles will understand that Smith carries plenty of value to other contenders.

As we’ve learned in the past, the Eagles can’t keep everybody. Lately, the Eagles have been shelling out a lot of money to their defensive line, and they have some stars in the secondary that will need to get paid.

Unfortunately, that could make Smith the odd-man-out in the future. It’s better to get team-leading value out of Smith now rather than losing him for nothing.