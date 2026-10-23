The Philadelphia Eagles could use some help in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Before Nick Sirianni took the podium prior to Thursday’s practice session, reports suggested that Saquon Barkley was trending in the right direction.

When the head coach, Nick Sirianni, was asked about Barkley’s status, he seemed optimistic, but wasn’t ready to declare an official decision for the veteran running back early on.

Sirianni Pumps Brakes On Declaring Saquon Barkley Status For Eagles-Cowboys

“Anytime you have an opportunity to get someone like him back on the field, that’s huge. We’ll see where we are as the week progresses, but looking forward to seeing him out there today. We’ll see where we are at the end of it,” Sirianni told reporters, via Zach Berman of The Athletic.

Hours later, the Eagles released their official injury report for Thursday’s practice session. When Barkley addressed reporters, he noted that it felt good to be back, and said that he hoped to return against the Cowboys. Once again, nothing is official.

Barkley was suited up and present for the session, but he was considered a limited participant. He’ll have to see progress over the next two days in order to get cleared for Monday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field.

Saquon Barkley This Season

It’s easy to say that 2026 has been a down year for Barkley with the Eagles.

At this point, he has appeared in four games. During that time, Barkley took on 36 carries for 182 yards and zero touchdowns.

Before the hamstring injury, he dealt with a stinger, which limited his snaps in Week 2. After the hamstring injury, Barkley went on to miss two full games.

The Eagles and the Cowboys are set to face off on Monday, October 26.