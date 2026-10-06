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Ex-Eagles 4-Year NFL WR Finds New Home With Colts

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Philadelphia Eagles v Indianapolis Colts
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 20: Quez Watkins #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

A former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver is getting a new opportunity with the Indianapolis Colts.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts are adding Quez Watkins to their practice squad as they enter Week 5.

Watkins recently wrapped up a second stint with the Eagles.

Ex-Eagles 4-Year NFL WR Finds New Home With Colts

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 07: Quez Watkins #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter in the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 07, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Eagles picked up Watkins out of Southern Miss during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Watkins was a sixth-round pick for the team and debuted during the second month of his rookie season.

During his first season with the Eagles, Watkins appeared in just six games. He caught seven passes for 106 yards and one touchdown.

Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 08: Quez Watkins #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles comes to the line of scrimmage during a 23-14 Eagles win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In year two, Watkins started 12 out of 17 games for the Eagles. He caught 43 passes for 647 yards and one touchdown. Then in year three in 2022, Watkins caught 33 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns.

By 2023, it was clear Watkins was falling out of favor in Philadelphia. He played in nine games, racking up just 142 yards and one touchdown.

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 10: Quez Watkins #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles lines up against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Watkins signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, but he didn’t make the team’s final roster.

In 2025, the Arizona Cardinals added Watkins for a short period. He was cut after one week, before returning to the Eagles’ practice squad.

Although the Eagles considered keeping Watkins around this season and having him compete in training camp, he didn’t make the final cuts back in August. Now, Watkins gets a chance to make a name for himself with the Colts.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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