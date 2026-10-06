A former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver is getting a new opportunity with the Indianapolis Colts.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts are adding Quez Watkins to their practice squad as they enter Week 5.

Watkins recently wrapped up a second stint with the Eagles.

Ex-Eagles 4-Year NFL WR Finds New Home With Colts

The Eagles picked up Watkins out of Southern Miss during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Watkins was a sixth-round pick for the team and debuted during the second month of his rookie season.

During his first season with the Eagles, Watkins appeared in just six games. He caught seven passes for 106 yards and one touchdown.

In year two, Watkins started 12 out of 17 games for the Eagles. He caught 43 passes for 647 yards and one touchdown. Then in year three in 2022, Watkins caught 33 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns.

By 2023, it was clear Watkins was falling out of favor in Philadelphia. He played in nine games, racking up just 142 yards and one touchdown.

Watkins signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, but he didn’t make the team’s final roster.

In 2025, the Arizona Cardinals added Watkins for a short period. He was cut after one week, before returning to the Eagles’ practice squad.

Although the Eagles considered keeping Watkins around this season and having him compete in training camp, he didn’t make the final cuts back in August. Now, Watkins gets a chance to make a name for himself with the Colts.