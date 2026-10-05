Eagles All-Pro Gives Honest Feelings On Suffering Late Injury vs Rams

During the Philadelphia Eagles‘ second-half collapse against the Los Angeles Rams, the star cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was one of several players to go down with an injury.

With an apparent knee-related setback bothering him, Mitchell went to the team’s medical tent. He didn’t return to the locker room, but remained sidelined.

The Eagles deemed Mitchell questionable to return. He would not get back out on the field for the rest of the game.

Quinyon Mitchell Reacts To His Late-Game Absence

“That’s kind of why I’m frustrated, that I wasn’t out there with my teammates,” Mitchell said, standing at his locker and speaking with reporters after the game.

Jonathan Jones replaced Mitchell towards the end of the game.

“He did a really good job coming in … He did a really good job,” Mitchell said of Jones.

The Eagles didn’t reveal any detailed updates on Mitchell’s setback. The veteran cornerback will know more as the Eagles begin preparing for next week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Quinyon Mitchell This Season

The Eagles defense has struggled to stand out through the first few weeks of action, but Mitchell has maintained a high level of play.

In the three games leading up to the Rams matchup, Mitchell totaled 15 tackles, with two going for a loss. He had two pass deflections.

Against the Rams, Mitchell had four tackles.

The Eagles struggled for the second straight week. While the defense finally got its first turnover this season and started to turn a corner, it broke down late.

The Eagles lost 24-20 in a game that was certainly winnable. Now, the Eagles are 2-2 going into Week 5.