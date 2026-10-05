Hi, Subscriber

Eagles All-Pro Gives Honest Feelings On Suffering Late Injury vs Rams

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 11: Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

During the Philadelphia Eagles‘ second-half collapse against the Los Angeles Rams, the star cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was one of several players to go down with an injury.

With an apparent knee-related setback bothering him, Mitchell went to the team’s medical tent. He didn’t return to the locker room, but remained sidelined.

The Eagles deemed Mitchell questionable to return. He would not get back out on the field for the rest of the game.

Quinyon Mitchell Reacts To His Late-Game Absence

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

“That’s kind of why I’m frustrated, that I wasn’t out there with my teammates,” Mitchell said, standing at his locker and speaking with reporters after the game.

Jonathan Jones replaced Mitchell towards the end of the game.

“He did a really good job coming in … He did a really good job,” Mitchell said of Jones.

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with fans after his interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles didn’t reveal any detailed updates on Mitchell’s setback. The veteran cornerback will know more as the Eagles begin preparing for next week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Quinyon Mitchell This Season

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 4: Davante Adams #17 of the Los Angeles Rams runs with the ball after a catch against Quinyon Mitchell #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 4, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Rams defeated the Eagles 24-20. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles defense has struggled to stand out through the first few weeks of action, but Mitchell has maintained a high level of play.

In the three games leading up to the Rams matchup, Mitchell totaled 15 tackles, with two going for a loss. He had two pass deflections.

Against the Rams, Mitchell had four tackles.

The Eagles struggled for the second straight week. While the defense finally got its first turnover this season and started to turn a corner, it broke down late.

The Eagles lost 24-20 in a game that was certainly winnable. Now, the Eagles are 2-2 going into Week 5.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments