Rams Announce Roster Move Before Eagles Host Week 4

Going into the Sunday afternoon battle against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Los Angeles Rams made a series of roster moves.

In addition to elevating two players from the practice squad (Alex Bachman and Larrell Murchison), the Rams sent the tight end Terrance Ferguson to the injured reserve, the team announced on October 2.

The veteran tight end suffered an ankle injury recently, and now he’s set to miss time, beginning with the matchup against the Eagles.

Last season, Ferguson appeared in 14 games for the Rams. He caught 11 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns. This year, he started the season off with 63 yards on seven catches. He scored one touchdown.

While the Rams haven’t gotten a ton of production from Ferguson so far this season, the former Eagles wide receiver Jason Avant believes that the key absences at tight end could benefit the Eagles’ defense in a shocking way.

“The Rams are stagnant in comparison [to the Bears last week], and you know the ball is going to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams with them back and injuries to two of their top tight ends,” Avant said on 94WIP.

“So I think that the Eagles have a chance to be able to slow them down because of some of the injuries and because of what they faced last week.”

This season, the Eagles have struggled more than expected on the defensive side of the ball. Whether it’s weak coverage, a lack of pressure, or missed tackles, the Eagles have a lot of work to do based on what they showed through the first few games.

Eagles Have Similar Issues

The Rams have tight end issues, and the Eagles do as well.

Before the season started, the Eagles sent their second-round rookie Eli Stowers to the IR, as he has recently dealt with multiple setbacks.

During the second week of action, the Eagles lost Dallas Goedert to a knee injury. While the veteran standout isn’t set to join Stowers on the IR, he will miss his second game in a row and could be out for at least one or two more.