Hi, Subscriber

Rams Announce Roster Move Before Eagles Host Week 4

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams
Getty
Sean McVay and the Rams can bolster their group with D.J. Humphries again.

Going into the Sunday afternoon battle against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Los Angeles Rams made a series of roster moves.

In addition to elevating two players from the practice squad (Alex Bachman and Larrell Murchison), the Rams sent the tight end Terrance Ferguson to the injured reserve, the team announced on October 2.

Houston Texans v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Terrance Ferguson #18 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFL 2025 game between Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The veteran tight end suffered an ankle injury recently, and now he’s set to miss time, beginning with the matchup against the Eagles.

Last season, Ferguson appeared in 14 games for the Rams. He caught 11 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns. This year, he started the season off with 63 yards on seven catches. He scored one touchdown.

Houston Texans v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Terrance Ferguson #18 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before the NFL 2025 game between Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

While the Rams haven’t gotten a ton of production from Ferguson so far this season, the former Eagles wide receiver Jason Avant believes that the key absences at tight end could benefit the Eagles’ defense in a shocking way.

“The Rams are stagnant in comparison [to the Bears last week], and you know the ball is going to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams with them back and injuries to two of their top tight ends,” Avant said on 94WIP.

“So I think that the Eagles have a chance to be able to slow them down because of some of the injuries and because of what they faced last week.”

Los Angeles Rams v Cleveland Browns - NFL Preseason 2025
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 23: Terrance Ferguson #18 of the Los Angeles Rams carries the ball during the second quarter of an NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on August 23, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

This season, the Eagles have struggled more than expected on the defensive side of the ball. Whether it’s weak coverage, a lack of pressure, or missed tackles, the Eagles have a lot of work to do based on what they showed through the first few games.

Eagles Have Similar Issues

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a touchdown against Darius Rush #29 of the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Rams have tight end issues, and the Eagles do as well.

Before the season started, the Eagles sent their second-round rookie Eli Stowers to the IR, as he has recently dealt with multiple setbacks.

During the second week of action, the Eagles lost Dallas Goedert to a knee injury. While the veteran standout isn’t set to join Stowers on the IR, he will miss his second game in a row and could be out for at least one or two more.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

0 Comments