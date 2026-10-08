Heading into Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Philadelphia Eagles made a shocking trade by moving Cam Jurgens.

The two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman wasn’t known to be on the trade block, but the Eagles agreed to send him to the Baltimore Ravens before practice on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old veteran sent a message to his now-former playing city after the deal was made official.

Ravens OL Cam Jurgens Sends Final Message To Eagles Fans

“Philly, what a ride! It’s hard to put into words what these last few years have meant to me. This was the first place I ever called home outside of Nebraska, and from the moment I arrived, this city, this organization and these fans welcomed me and gave me an opportunity l’ll always be grateful for,” Jurgens wrote on social media.

Thank you to my teammates, coaches, staff, and everyone in the Eagles organization who helped me grow both as a player and as a person. And thank you to the fans for the passion, support, and energy you brought every single day. There’s truly nothing like playing in Philadelphia. I’m grateful for every memory, every relationship and every moment I got to experience as an Eagle. Thank you for everything.”

Jurgens was born and raised in Nebraska, and played college ball at the University of Nebraska from 2018 to 2021.

The Eagles selected Jurgens with the 51st overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

As Jurgens entered the organization as a center, he was learning behind the legendary Jason Kelce. Once Kelce called it a career, Jurgens took over. The Eagles won the Super Bowl with Jurgens under center in 2024.

He was named a Pro Bowler in 2024 and 2025. While Jurgens had a strong start to his Eagles career, injuries have affected his play as of late.

In addition to physical setbacks, Jurgens had a sudden position change in Week 2 of the current season, after the Eagles placed Landon Dickerson on the injured reserve. Jurgens struggled to play in the new position.

With the Ravens in search of a center, Jurgens ended up on their trade target list. The Eagles will acquire draft picks in return for the veteran.