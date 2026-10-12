Running back is one of the Philadelphia Eagles’ weakest spots at the moment after they took multiple injury hits in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Following their game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Eagles took another injury hit to their backfield. Will Shipley left the game early and is now facing a potential multi-week absence,

“Eagles RB Will Shipley suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars that now could sideline him for multiple weeks, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday morning.

It’s unclear if Shipley’s injury will send him to the injured reserve list, but we can bet he’ll be off the depth chart for the upcoming game against the Carolina Panthers at the very least.

Philadelphia Eagles RB Depth Chart After Will Shipley Injury

Before the Eagles make any changes to the current roster, here’s a look at the running back depth before the Panthers game.

Saquon Barkley (Injury)

Dameon Pierce

Carson Steele

Jaydon Blue (Practice Squad)

Since Barkley was listed as week-to-week after getting news about his hamstring injury, it’s too early to rule him out against the Panthers.

If Barkley is good to go, he’s undoubtedly the No. 1 running back on the team, even if he has to split the workload.

Without Barkley, Pierce is the current favorite to play No. 1.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was quite complimentary of Pierce last week. The 26-year-old’s experience with the Houston Texans, helped, as he once rushed for nearly 1,000 yards in a single season with 13 appearances.

While he has only started seven games since his rookie effort, Pierce has more than any other healthy running back in the Eagles’ backfield.

As for Carson Steele, the 23-year-old former UCLA back played with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. He was suited up on Sunday with the Eagles, but didn’t log any carries. Jaydon Blue could become the next Eagles practice squad player to get a call up, but the team’s plan for him is unclear at the moment.