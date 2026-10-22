Eagles Release 16-Game Pass Catcher Before Cowboys Showdown: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to make some final moves to the roster before they face the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 7 Monday Night Football matchup.

Philly released three players from the roster and practice squad earlier in the week. They also added running back Elijah Mitchell to the practice squad and placed Carson Steele on IR.

There were two roster spots open entering the Eagles’ first practice on Thursday. Well, that changed quickly to three open spots on the roster after their latest move.

Philadelphia Eagles Make Yet Another Player Release

NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Eagles are making another roster move. This time, they are releasing a player from the active roster.

“The #Eagles are releasing TE E.J. Jenkins.”

Jenkins was an undrafted player who has played the last three seasons with the Eagles, dating back to 2024. He has only one career reception: a seven-yard touchdown catch from current starting quarterback Tanner McKee back in 2024, in the final week of the season against the New York Giants.

During his three-year NFL career, Jenkins has played in 16 games for the Eagles. This season, he played in 79% of the special teams snaps and just 18% of the offensive snaps in six games.

What Eagles Moving on From E.J. Jenkins Means for the Team

The Eagles have another opening on the roster to add another player to the team. That could lead to multiple different routes for the team to take.

Most people see this as a clear signal that the Eagles could sign Zach Ertz, promoting him permanently from the practice squad. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke about Ertz and what his role on the team could be in the near future.

“Zach’s obviously still here. He’s out of elevations at this particular time,” Sirianni said, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I think Zach’s been having really good practices. We’ll see. “There’s things that you can’t predict, but I love having Zach on this football team, and we’ll see as the season progresses. “When he’s been in with the ones, he’s had great reps, and when he’s been in with the scout team, he’s given our defense great looks, phenomenal looks because of the player that he is and the teammate that he is.”

Rookie second-round pick tight end Eli Stowers is another option at tight end to add to the active roster. Philly also has Landon Dickerson on IR with his knee injury and could be moved to the active roster soon enough.

The Eagles will need to move quickly on roster moves and make some decisions before entering the Cowboys game. Philly will need everyone they can get to help with that game.