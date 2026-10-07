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Eagles Release Multiple Players Before Jaguars Game

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Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: General manager Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on September 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team made a handful of roster moves before getting back on the practice field.

As expected, the team sent the veteran running back Tank Bigsby to the injured reserve list. Bigsby is expected to get surgery for a core muscle injury and will miss at least four weeks.

Philadelphia Eagles v Tennessee Titans
GettyNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Tank Bigsby #8 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans with Jalen Hurts #1 during the first quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

In addition to moving Bigsby off the active roster, the Eagles released two members from the practice squad.

The linebacker Anfernee Orji has been released, as well as Chance Campbell, who was on the injured list. According to Andrew DiCecco of Inside The Birds, Campbell has an injury settlement with the team.

Orji is a 26-year-old linebacker who started his career with the New Orleans Saints after going undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2023.

Denver Broncos v New Orleans Saints
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 17: Anfernee Orji #58 of the New Orleans Saints looks on against the Denver Broncos at Caesars Superdome on October 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Gus Stark/Getty Images)

He played on the practice squads of the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants, before firing up a run with the Eagles.

Orji first joined the Eagles as they prepared for the Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams. His time with the team turned out to be short-lived.

Tennessee Titans v Miami Dolphins
GettyMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 11: Chance Campbell #45 and Denico Autry #96 of the Tennessee Titans celebrate a field goal block in the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 11, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

As for Chance Campbell, the 26-year-old is a former sixth-round pick out of Ole Miss from the 2022 NFL Draft. He started his career with the Tennessee Titans.

Throughout his tenure with the Titans, Campbell suffered multiple injuries, including a season-ending ACL tear in 2024 during training camp.

The Eagles brought Campbell on in 2025 to try out in training camp. He ended up on the practice squad. Campbell stayed on for training camp in 2026, but didn’t make final cuts. He has been on the practice squad since Week 1.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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