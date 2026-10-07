Eagles Release Multiple Players Before Jaguars Game

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team made a handful of roster moves before getting back on the practice field.

As expected, the team sent the veteran running back Tank Bigsby to the injured reserve list. Bigsby is expected to get surgery for a core muscle injury and will miss at least four weeks.

In addition to moving Bigsby off the active roster, the Eagles released two members from the practice squad.

The linebacker Anfernee Orji has been released, as well as Chance Campbell, who was on the injured list. According to Andrew DiCecco of Inside The Birds, Campbell has an injury settlement with the team.

Orji is a 26-year-old linebacker who started his career with the New Orleans Saints after going undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2023.

He played on the practice squads of the Tennessee Titans and the New York Giants, before firing up a run with the Eagles.

Orji first joined the Eagles as they prepared for the Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams. His time with the team turned out to be short-lived.

As for Chance Campbell, the 26-year-old is a former sixth-round pick out of Ole Miss from the 2022 NFL Draft. He started his career with the Tennessee Titans.

Throughout his tenure with the Titans, Campbell suffered multiple injuries, including a season-ending ACL tear in 2024 during training camp.

The Eagles brought Campbell on in 2025 to try out in training camp. He ended up on the practice squad. Campbell stayed on for training camp in 2026, but didn’t make final cuts. He has been on the practice squad since Week 1.