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Eagles Reunite With Defensive Player After Jaguars Loss

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2025 NFL Scouting Combine
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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 25: General manager Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Monday morning, the Philadelphia Eagles made a small roster roster move following their game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Inside The Birds’ Andrew DiCecco, the team is adding the defensive tackle Zion Wilson to the practice squad.

Wilson reunites with the Eagles after spending training camp with the team.

The young tackle played his college ball at East Carolina. In 2025, he appeared in 13 games, logging a total of 42 tackles. Wilson came up with 7.0 sacks throughout the season.

Back in June, the Eagles added Wilson to the team ahead of their training camp run. When the Eagles submitted their final roster, Wilson was released.

He comes back to the team to join the practice squad, as they could use some depth on the defensive line after dealing with multiple injuries this week.

Eagles Drop Another Game In London

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on from the sideline during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

For the third game in a row, the Eagles found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

Once again, the Eagles struggled in a close battle. Despite leading the game with under 10 seconds left, they dropped the ball. A walk-off field goal helped the Jacksonville Jaguars put the Eagles away.

The Eagles are now 2-3 on the season.

Next week, the Eagles will return to their home field to host the Carolina Panthers. Some players on the defensive front could be in line to miss the matchup.

Philadelphia Eagles v Jacksonville Jaguars
GettyLONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 11: Jalyx Hunt of the Philadelphia Eagles is helped off the field by medical staff after sustaining an injury during the 2026 NFL London Games match between Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

When facing the Jaguars, Jalyx Hunt suffered a lower-body injury, which forced him to leave the game early. His status for Week 6 is unknown.

As for the veteran Jonathan Greenard, he was ruled out before the game started. Greenard is dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams.

While Wilson is a long shot to get called up for Philly, the team is preparing for all scenarios and adding him for depth purposes.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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