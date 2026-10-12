Eagles Reunite With Defensive Player After Jaguars Loss

On Monday morning, the Philadelphia Eagles made a small roster roster move following their game in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to Inside The Birds’ Andrew DiCecco, the team is adding the defensive tackle Zion Wilson to the practice squad.

Wilson reunites with the Eagles after spending training camp with the team.

The young tackle played his college ball at East Carolina. In 2025, he appeared in 13 games, logging a total of 42 tackles. Wilson came up with 7.0 sacks throughout the season.

Back in June, the Eagles added Wilson to the team ahead of their training camp run. When the Eagles submitted their final roster, Wilson was released.

He comes back to the team to join the practice squad, as they could use some depth on the defensive line after dealing with multiple injuries this week.

Eagles Drop Another Game In London

For the third game in a row, the Eagles found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

Once again, the Eagles struggled in a close battle. Despite leading the game with under 10 seconds left, they dropped the ball. A walk-off field goal helped the Jacksonville Jaguars put the Eagles away.

The Eagles are now 2-3 on the season.

Next week, the Eagles will return to their home field to host the Carolina Panthers. Some players on the defensive front could be in line to miss the matchup.

When facing the Jaguars, Jalyx Hunt suffered a lower-body injury, which forced him to leave the game early. His status for Week 6 is unknown.

As for the veteran Jonathan Greenard, he was ruled out before the game started. Greenard is dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams.

While Wilson is a long shot to get called up for Philly, the team is preparing for all scenarios and adding him for depth purposes.