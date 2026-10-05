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Rex Ryan Fired Brutal Verbal Assault at Eagles’ Position Group After Week 4 Loss

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2017 Summer TCA Tour - Day 2
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BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Not much good came out of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 24-20 Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but Philly’s offensive line is an absolute mess.

The Eagles allowed 15 pressures up front, with Jalen Hurts getting sacked four times. Their running game had 104 yards and averaged 3.9 yards per carry.

That has brought a lot of attention to how bad the offensive line has been this season. The Eagles did not have Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson on the Rams, but the issues started before Week 4. The group is starting to take a ton of heat from the media.

Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Line Slammed by Ex-NFL Head Coach

New England Patriots v New York Jets
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 21: Head coach Rex Ryan of the New York Jets reacts on the sideline against the New England Patriots during a game at MetLife Stadium on December 21, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up,” where he was asked about the Eagles’ struggles in their loss. Ryan slammed the offensive line for how they looked.

“I think their offensive line is absolutely hot garbage right now. Look, Landon Dickerson out. He’s not the player he once was in any way, even if he comes back, right? Neither is Lane Johnson. So to me, they’re not moving anybody off the ball. You mentioned short yardage, how bad they are in short yards. Remember, this was a thing. They get stopped on a fourth-and-one on the, whatever you call that push. Well, it ain’t there. It’s pushed back now. And so to me, that’s where it starts. It starts up front. They are abysmal up front. I get it, you don’t have DeVonta Smith, you don’t have your tight end (Dallas) Goedert. I get all that, but it’s the offensive line that’s the biggest issue.”

Philly has the fourth-worst offense in the NFL in yards per game, with 269.8. They are also 31st in passing yards (160.8 per game) and 25th in scoring (18.8 points per game).

Eagles Have So Many Problems on Offensive Line

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Cam Jurgens
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 11: Cam Jurgens #51 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

All signs point to left guard Cam Jurgens as the biggest problem at offensive line right now. His transition from center to left guard hasn’t been good, and he’s allowed 13 pressures in the last three games.

Not having two starters didn’t help the Eagles either. It also hurt the team to have two young, inexperienced players playing on the line. Neither has played much regular-season NFL football in the last two years for the Eagles.

The question is whether there will be many changes, since the Eagles have to go to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. Philly could be stuck with who they have for now, which could spell bad news for the offense through the 2026 season.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Rex Ryan Fired Brutal Verbal Assault at Eagles’ Position Group After Week 4 Loss

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