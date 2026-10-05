Rex Ryan Fired Brutal Verbal Assault at Eagles’ Position Group After Week 4 Loss

Not much good came out of the Philadelphia Eagles‘ 24-20 Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but Philly’s offensive line is an absolute mess.

The Eagles allowed 15 pressures up front, with Jalen Hurts getting sacked four times. Their running game had 104 yards and averaged 3.9 yards per carry.

That has brought a lot of attention to how bad the offensive line has been this season. The Eagles did not have Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson on the Rams, but the issues started before Week 4. The group is starting to take a ton of heat from the media.

Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Line Slammed by Ex-NFL Head Coach

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up,” where he was asked about the Eagles’ struggles in their loss. Ryan slammed the offensive line for how they looked.

“I think their offensive line is absolutely hot garbage right now. Look, Landon Dickerson out. He’s not the player he once was in any way, even if he comes back, right? Neither is Lane Johnson. So to me, they’re not moving anybody off the ball. You mentioned short yardage, how bad they are in short yards. Remember, this was a thing. They get stopped on a fourth-and-one on the, whatever you call that push. Well, it ain’t there. It’s pushed back now. And so to me, that’s where it starts. It starts up front. They are abysmal up front. I get it, you don’t have DeVonta Smith, you don’t have your tight end (Dallas) Goedert. I get all that, but it’s the offensive line that’s the biggest issue.”

Philly has the fourth-worst offense in the NFL in yards per game, with 269.8. They are also 31st in passing yards (160.8 per game) and 25th in scoring (18.8 points per game).

Eagles Have So Many Problems on Offensive Line

All signs point to left guard Cam Jurgens as the biggest problem at offensive line right now. His transition from center to left guard hasn’t been good, and he’s allowed 13 pressures in the last three games.

Not having two starters didn’t help the Eagles either. It also hurt the team to have two young, inexperienced players playing on the line. Neither has played much regular-season NFL football in the last two years for the Eagles.

The question is whether there will be many changes, since the Eagles have to go to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. Philly could be stuck with who they have for now, which could spell bad news for the offense through the 2026 season.