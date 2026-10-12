Rex Ryan Dropped Undeniable Truth Bomb About Eagles After Disastrous Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles have struggled over the last three weeks, suffering their third straight loss after falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-17 in London.

Philly’s offense again managed less than 300 yards, and despite two goal-line stands by the defense, key late-game decisions cost them the win. From throwing the football with the offense already in field goal range to the kickoff staying in play, the Eagles’ coaching staff made multiple mistakes.

Now, with the Eagles at 2-3 and their offense looking bad, more questions are being asked about the unit. Some in the media are being blunt about how they feel watching this offense.

Philadelphia Eagles Hear the Truth About Their Offense

Former NFL head coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan appeared on “Get Up,” where he chimed in on the NFC East and the Eagles. Ryan was direct about the Eagles’ offense.

“This showed me a lot. Because this team played their butts off on defense when their offense— let’s face it, their offense stinks. They got four terrible offensive linemen.”

Philly currently has the second-worst offense in the NFL, averaging 262.2 yards per game. They are also ranked 28th in passing (170.6 yards per game), 23rd in rushing (91.6 yards per game), and 29th in points (18.4 per game).

Eagles’ Offense is Flatlining Through Five Games in 2026

There is plenty of blame to go around as to why the offense is struggling so badly. Missing Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, Tank Bigsby, Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, and Hollywood Brown would certainly hurt.

Philly’s offense is also struggling because of the coaching. Even with offensive coordinator Sean Mannion bringing in a brand-new scheme, the issues remain the same. They can’t play well in the second half, scoring only three points in that half in their last three games.

The Eagles also aren’t as good on the offensive line as they have been in the past. They are down three starters from Week 1 and now face a very inexperienced group.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has done everything he can to help the offense, but his limitations are showing as well. Hurts had his vintage clutch moments on the final drive of the Jaguars game, but he still missed one or two throws that could have ended the game earlier.

Now, with a 2-3 record and the Carolina Panthers next on the schedule, the Eagles are in desperation mode. They can’t afford to lose any more games if they want to get the season back on track. It all starts with the offense improving at key moments; if it doesn’t, they risk missing the postseason for the first time in six years.