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Rex Ryan Dropped Undeniable Truth Bomb About Eagles After Disastrous Loss

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2017 Summer TCA Tour - Day 2
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BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach & ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have struggled over the last three weeks, suffering their third straight loss after falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars 19-17 in London.

Philly’s offense again managed less than 300 yards, and despite two goal-line stands by the defense, key late-game decisions cost them the win. From throwing the football with the offense already in field goal range to the kickoff staying in play, the Eagles’ coaching staff made multiple mistakes.

Now, with the Eagles at 2-3 and their offense looking bad, more questions are being asked about the unit. Some in the media are being blunt about how they feel watching this offense.

Philadelphia Eagles Hear the Truth About Their Offense

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Former NFL head coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan appeared on “Get Up,” where he chimed in on the NFC East and the Eagles. Ryan was direct about the Eagles’ offense.

“This showed me a lot. Because this team played their butts off on defense when their offense— let’s face it, their offense stinks. They got four terrible offensive linemen.”

Philly currently has the second-worst offense in the NFL, averaging 262.2 yards per game. They are also ranked 28th in passing (170.6 yards per game), 23rd in rushing (91.6 yards per game), and 29th in points (18.4 per game).

Eagles’ Offense is Flatlining Through Five Games in 2026

Nick Sirianni
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

There is plenty of blame to go around as to why the offense is struggling so badly. Missing Saquon Barkley, DeVonta Smith, Tank Bigsby, Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson, and Hollywood Brown would certainly hurt.

Philly’s offense is also struggling because of the coaching. Even with offensive coordinator Sean Mannion bringing in a brand-new scheme, the issues remain the same. They can’t play well in the second half, scoring only three points in that half in their last three games.

The Eagles also aren’t as good on the offensive line as they have been in the past. They are down three starters from Week 1 and now face a very inexperienced group.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has done everything he can to help the offense, but his limitations are showing as well. Hurts had his vintage clutch moments on the final drive of the Jaguars game, but he still missed one or two throws that could have ended the game earlier.

Now, with a 2-3 record and the Carolina Panthers next on the schedule, the Eagles are in desperation mode. They can’t afford to lose any more games if they want to get the season back on track. It all starts with the offense improving at key moments; if it doesn’t, they risk missing the postseason for the first time in six years.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Rex Ryan Dropped Undeniable Truth Bomb About Eagles After Disastrous Loss

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