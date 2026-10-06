Richard Sherman Pitched Eagles Trade Idea for 6-Foot-3 Draft Bust

The Philadelphia Eagles are in big trouble because of the insane number of injuries they’re dealing with.

Philly entered Week 4 down seven players, including DeVonta Smith, Zack Baun, and Lane Johnson. On top of that, they lost Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Jonathan Greenard, and Quinyon Mitchell to injuries in the game as well. The Eagles would go on to blow a 10-point lead and lose to the Los Angeles Rams 24-20.

With all these injuries, the Eagles will have to make some roster moves over the next few weeks. The team could make a trade the fan base hasn’t considered yet.

Philadelphia Eagles Suggested to Make One Trade

Former NFL defensive back Richard Sherman suggested a trade idea for the Eagles on his podcast. It would be a bit of a risk, but Sherman is pushing for Philly to trade for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

“Marvin Harrison Jr. should be traded to the Eagles. That’s my hot take of the day. DeVonta Smith has a hamstring injury. They don’t have a ton of depth at the receiver position. Dontayvion Wicks has been a really good addition to this team, but I think Marvin Harrison Jr. needs a new start. He needs a fresh setting. He needs a new team, and I think they should go out. That’s the move that Howie makes, and I think they should.”

Harrison has had a rough start to the 2026 season with Arizona, catching just 5 passes for 85 yards and 1 touchdown. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but his best season was his rookie year, with 885 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Could Marvin Harrison Jr. Help the Eagles at Wide Receiver?

Harrison has the size and talent to be a great NFL wide receiver. There have been questions about his work ethic early in his career with Arizona.

The Eagles currently have Smith and Hollywood Brown out with injuries. They have to roll with Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, and Darius Cooper as the starters.

Philly got two touchdowns from Cooper in the Rams game, but Wicks and Lemon didn’t have the impact many were hoping for. It doesn’t help that Jalen Hurts threw for only 93 passing yards in the loss.

If the Eagles can avoid giving up a Day 1 or 2 draft pick in 2027, a trade for Harrison would make sense. Philly would be the ones taking a chance on him, so they don’t want to give up a lot to get him.

Harrison could be a great depth piece for the Eagles, but the question is whether he can make a difference. That would depend more on his effort to be great, because the Eagles won’t take a chance on him if he is struggling, as he has in Arizona.