Eagles Could Shop $12 Million CB at NFL Trade Deadline: Analyst

The Philadelphia Eagles insist they will continue to compete for another Super Bowl run this season. Pundits around the league, though, continue to have their doubts after the team traded veteran lineman Cam Jurgens this week.

Additionally, even if the Eagles push for another division title, that doesn’t mean they couldn’t still trade away another asset or two.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles named three more players the Eagles could shop at the trade deadline. Free agent signee Riq Woolen made the list.

“Tariq Woolen seemed like a strong fit for Philadelphia as the CB2 opposite Quinyon Mitchell, a spot the Eagles struggled with last year. Woolen has been better than his predecessors, but he’s still allowing 12.5 yards per completion as the primary defender per PFF — 37th out of 55 players who have been the primary defender at least 20 times this season. It’s on pace to be the highest number since his rookie season,” wrote Pereles.

The Eagles signed Woolen in NFL free agency this past spring. He joined Philadelphia on a 1-year, $12 million deal.

In four games this season, Woolen has posted 16 combined tackles and two pass defenses.

Getty CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles named Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen a potential NFL trade candidate.

Woolen hasn’t necessarily been great for the Eagles this season. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s earned a below average overall grade and really struggled at times in coverage.

But Pereles made clear that it’s not dissatisfaction with his play that could lead to the Eagles to trade Woolen.

“Really, this isn’t so much about Woolen being bad per se as it is a team that might not keep him around, potentially getting a decent return. Woolen’s film looks better than the numbers — he was on the wrong end of a few good-defense-better-offense moments against Puka Nacua in Week 4 — and many teams are looking for cornerback help,” wrote Pereles.

The Eagles sit at 2-2. The NFC East appears to be wide open. But if things continue to go south for Philadelphia, then Woolen could become an obvious trade chip just virtue of his expiring contract.

As Pereles indicated, a lot of contenders could use another cornerback. Woolen has playoff experience and could be extremely useful to a Super Bowl hopeful as a rental player.

If the Eagles could get a nice return for the veteran cornerback, general manager Howie Roseman could deal Woolen just as he did Jurgens.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Woolen in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he finished tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions and made the Pro Bowl during 2022.

Woolen remained a starter for the Seahawks over his first three seasons. He started seven games for the dominating Seattle defense last year during the team’s Super Bowl run.

In five NFL seasons, he has registered 55 pass defenses, three tackles for loss and 12 interceptions in 68 games.