Eagles’ Rumored Trade Plans Go Against A Rebuilding Mindset

Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles struck a trade while in the midst of a two-game losing streak last week.

When the Eagles agreed to ship out the starting lineman Cam Jurgens, they didn’t receive a player in return. Collecting draft picks was a signal that hinted the Eagles could be angling themselves towards a rebuild.

Since that deal went down, the Eagles denied that they were punting the season. In addition, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported that “a couple NFL sources” said that Howie Roseman was “shopping for a starting-caliber offensive lineman.” (via Bleeding Green Nation)

That’s another sign that says the Eagles are still confident in this year’s roster.

The Offensive Line Depth

It isn’t pretty.

The Eagles were still strong at tackle, having the seasoned champions Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata holding it down. However, Johnson abruptly called it a career.

Landon Dickerson shot down retirement rumors and played in Week 1, but now he’s on the IR without a clear return date set. As mentioned above, Jurgens has been traded.

The Eagles initially replaced Jurgens with Drew Kendall, but an injury forced Jake Majors to the center position. Willie Lampkin took over at left guard, while Markel Bell is starting for Lane Johnson. Tyler Steen remains at right guard.

Against the Jaguars, Jalen Hurts dealt with some pressure, while the run game couldn’t get anything going. There were promising moments, but the game went about as expected, since the Eagles are rolling with some inexperienced blockers.

With three losses in a row, the Eagles are 2-3 on the season. It might not be wise to fork over draft capital for a starting lineman if one blocker can’t solve all of their offensive issues. But for the time being, it seems the Eagles are at least considering a big personnel change before the deadline caps all deals in November.