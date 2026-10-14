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Eagles’ Rumored Trade Plans Go Against A Rebuilding Mindset

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Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Head coach Nick Sirianni and executive vice president Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles talk prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles struck a trade while in the midst of a two-game losing streak last week.

When the Eagles agreed to ship out the starting lineman Cam Jurgens, they didn’t receive a player in return. Collecting draft picks was a signal that hinted the Eagles could be angling themselves towards a rebuild.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Cam Jurgens
GettyThe Eagles are tinkering with their offensive line ahead of their Week 2 clash against the Titans

Since that deal went down, the Eagles denied that they were punting the season. In addition, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported that “a couple NFL sources” said that Howie Roseman was “shopping for a starting-caliber offensive lineman.” (via Bleeding Green Nation)

That’s another sign that says the Eagles are still confident in this year’s roster.

The Offensive Line Depth

Philadelphia Eagles v Jacksonville Jaguars
GettyLONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 11: Darius Cooper of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates scoring his teams second touchdown with teammates Markel Bell and Willie Lampkin during the 2026 NFL London Games match between Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

It isn’t pretty.

The Eagles were still strong at tackle, having the seasoned champions Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata holding it down. However, Johnson abruptly called it a career.

Landon Dickerson shot down retirement rumors and played in Week 1, but now he’s on the IR without a clear return date set. As mentioned above, Jurgens has been traded.

Landon Dickerson
GettyPhiladelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson.

The Eagles initially replaced Jurgens with Drew Kendall, but an injury forced Jake Majors to the center position. Willie Lampkin took over at left guard, while Markel Bell is starting for Lane Johnson. Tyler Steen remains at right guard.

Against the Jaguars, Jalen Hurts dealt with some pressure, while the run game couldn’t get anything going. There were promising moments, but the game went about as expected, since the Eagles are rolling with some inexperienced blockers.

With three losses in a row, the Eagles are 2-3 on the season. It might not be wise to fork over draft capital for a starting lineman if one blocker can’t solve all of their offensive issues. But for the time being, it seems the Eagles are at least considering a big personnel change before the deadline caps all deals in November.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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