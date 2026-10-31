Eagles Make Roster Move for Former 1,000 Yard RB

The Philadelphia Eagles have dealt with an incredible string of bad luck with running back injuries — they’ll turn to their practice squad now for help in a primetime showdown against the Washington Commanders in Week 8.

“Eagles elevated RB Elijah Mitchell and LB Mason Reiger for Sunday night’s game,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Saturday.

“Eagles have elevated RB Elijah Mitchell and LB Mason Reiger for tomorrow’s game,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account on Saturday.

This is Mitchell’s second call-up to the active roster this season — teams are allowed three call-ups from the practice squad per player.

“The Eagles elevated RB Elijah Mitchell and LB Mason Reiger for tomorrow’s game against Washington,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on X.

The Eagles are 2-5 and have lost five straight games headed into Sunday Night Football against the Commanders.

Mitchell Cracked 1,000 Yards as Rookie for 49ers

Mitchell rushed for 943 yards and had over 1,000 yards of total offense as a rookie for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 — and did so in just 11 games.

He’s never come close to those numbers again since then, but he arrives in Philadelphia at a time of desperate need at the position.

The first two backup options for starter Saquon Barkley are both on injured reserve: Will Shipley and Dameon Pierce.

Barkley Says He’ll Play Against Commanders

Barkley limped through a Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys with an obvious hamstring injury but is going to play against the Commanders.

“Eagles RB Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) is off the injury report and good to go Sunday night against Washington,” The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero wrote on his official X account.

Whether Barkley should be playing is another question altogether.

“Save Saquon Barkley from himself,” The Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on X. “The Eagles aren’t going to let Saquon Barkley actually play this week, are they? After what we saw Barkley battle through on MNF, letting him play on a short week would be crazy. But I wouldn’t put anything past Philadelphia’s medical staff and training staff right now.”