The Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football on October 26, and the game served as the return of Saquon Barkley.

The star running back has been dealing with a hamstring injury and missed the last couple of games for the Eagles.

Leading up to the action on Monday, Barkley was practicing and clearly trending in the right direction. He looked to be in solid shape at the start of the game, but he started battling another setback early on. The pain lingered throughout the matchup.

Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Addresses Injury After Loss vs Cowboys

According to The Athletic’s Zach Berman, Barkley started experiencing a back issue after his first run of the game. The star rusher believes that he was overcompensating due to his hamstring injury.

“I kust can’t find a way to finish the game. Banged up a little bit. I just gotta — I don’t know — I don’t get it. Just gotta find a way to get healthy. It’s annoying, but that’s what the season is. What I’m dealing with so far in the season, I just gotta find a way to get healthy,” Barkley told reporters, according to Zach Berman.

While Barkley doesn’t seem to believe his back injury will be something that will keep him off the field moving forward, it’s just another setback to add to his list of concerns this season.

Before the hamstring, he dealt with a stinger. During the Eagles’ Week 2 win against the Tennessee Titans, Barkley left the game after taking on just four carries. He was back on the field over the next two weeks, but got injured in Week 4 against the Rams. That time, it was his hamstring. Barkley would miss two games in a row.

Saquon Barkley vs Cowboys

Against Dallas, Barkley had an impressive 8.9 yards per carry.

Unfortunately, he took on just seven attempts. The veteran running back totaled 62 yards and ran one in for a score.

The Eagles had Dameon Pierce lead the way with 14 carries. He wasn’t as successful. Pierce finished the game with a score, but just 47 yards.

The Eagles lost 38-21. Barkley’s new injury, along with his hamstring, will be something to monitor moving forward.