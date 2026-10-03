Somebody on the Philadelphia Eagles’ offense has to go above and beyond in Week 4 in order to give themselves a chance against the Los Angeles Rams.

A prediction from USA Today’s Eagles Wire suggests that this might finally be the Saquon Barkley breakout week in 2026.

Saquon Barkley Gets Breakthrough Prediction Before Eagles-Rams Game

Barkley could reach the end zone not once but twice against the Rams on Sunday.

After seeing what Barkley brought to the table against the Chicago Bears in Week 3, Eagles Wire is confident that the star running back is going to work the Rams’ defense, which is something he has been able to do in the past as a member of the Eagles.

“For the first time this season, he looked like the explosive runner Eagles fans remember from the team’s Super Bowl run,” Eagles Wire wrote.

“The challenge now is to create consistency and sustain that success for four quarters. If Sunday’s contest remains competitive deep into the second half, Philadelphia should have every opportunity to keep feeding its star running back. That could lead to the type of breakout performance many have been waiting to see, including his first two trips to the end zone this season.”

Saquon Barkley vs Rams

The Rams fell victim to Saquon’s first season with the Eagles not once, but twice.

Amid his 2,000-yard campaign, Barkley dominated LA in the regular season during the 2024 run. With 26 carries, Barkley rushed for 255 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams.

The Rams and the Eagles would meet again in the second round of the playoffs. Barkley took on 26 carries for 205 yards and two more touchdowns.

Last season, the Rams did much better against the Eagles’ rushing attack. Barkley took on 18 carries for just 46 yards. Although they figured out the run game, holding him to 2.6 yards per carry, the Eagles had to ditch the ground game in the second half as they needed a big comeback to win.

With the Eagles missing two receiving threats this Sunday in Dallas, Goedert and DeVonta Smith, that will certainly call for more Saquon. He hasn’t racked up a ton of rushing yards yet this season, but Barkley is averaging 5.1 yards per carry. The vision is still there; he just needs to find consistency.