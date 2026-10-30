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Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Gets Notable Injury Update From NFL Insider

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

When the Philadelphia Eagles fired up practice on Thursday, the superstar running back Saquon Barkley wasn’t on the field.

Not only has Barkley been battling a hamstring injury, but the star rusher’s back flared up and gave him a new setback during the Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

The injury report had Barkley on it for the past two days.

Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Gets Notable Injury Update From NFL Insider

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

NFL insider Ian Rapoport spoke on Barkley’s setback during a Good Morning Football segment on Friday, October 30.

“For the Philadelphia Eagles, Saquon Barkley’s injuries have been a story the last couple weeks for them. This time it’s not just a hamstring injury that he’s been battling for the last couple of games. Also now a back injury and has not practiced yet this week. The hope is that he’s able to get out there today and play,” Rapoport said.

Barkley’s status on Friday will be a major indicator of his status for Sunday’s primetime action against the Washington Commanders.

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 26: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 26, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

When Barkley returned to the field to face the Cowboys on Monday, he took on seven carries for 62 yards. The veteran running back finally reached the end zone for the first time this season.

Barkley was coming off a two-game absence. He missed games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers.

Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

This year, Barkley has averaged 5.7 yards per carry. He totaled 43 carries for 244 yards so far. Since Week 2, Barkley has battled setbacks that have affected his workload.

Outside of Week 1 and Week 3, Barkley hasn’t surpassed seven carries in any other game. It will probably be a while before the Eagles see Barkley in his full form again, but the veteran running back is seemingly hoping to play on Sunday, to help the Eagles snap their five-game losing streak.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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