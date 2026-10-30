When the Philadelphia Eagles fired up practice on Thursday, the superstar running back Saquon Barkley wasn’t on the field.

Not only has Barkley been battling a hamstring injury, but the star rusher’s back flared up and gave him a new setback during the Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

The injury report had Barkley on it for the past two days.

Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Gets Notable Injury Update From NFL Insider

NFL insider Ian Rapoport spoke on Barkley’s setback during a Good Morning Football segment on Friday, October 30.

“For the Philadelphia Eagles, Saquon Barkley’s injuries have been a story the last couple weeks for them. This time it’s not just a hamstring injury that he’s been battling for the last couple of games. Also now a back injury and has not practiced yet this week. The hope is that he’s able to get out there today and play,” Rapoport said.

Barkley’s status on Friday will be a major indicator of his status for Sunday’s primetime action against the Washington Commanders.

When Barkley returned to the field to face the Cowboys on Monday, he took on seven carries for 62 yards. The veteran running back finally reached the end zone for the first time this season.

Barkley was coming off a two-game absence. He missed games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Carolina Panthers.

This year, Barkley has averaged 5.7 yards per carry. He totaled 43 carries for 244 yards so far. Since Week 2, Barkley has battled setbacks that have affected his workload.

Outside of Week 1 and Week 3, Barkley hasn’t surpassed seven carries in any other game. It will probably be a while before the Eagles see Barkley in his full form again, but the veteran running back is seemingly hoping to play on Sunday, to help the Eagles snap their five-game losing streak.