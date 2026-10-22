Sean Mannion Told the Jalen Hurts Truth After Eagles Injury Controversy

After four straight losses, the Philadelphia Eagles are trying to navigate that while also dealing with Jalen Hurts‘ injury.

Hurts has been ruled out for the season with a blood clot in his calf that has since moved to his lungs. The good news is that he’ll make a full recovery.

Tanner McKee made his first start of the 2026 season at quarterback in Hurts’ place during the Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers. It’s a long season, and McKee could use all the help he can get. He will get it from his veteran teammate despite everything that’s happened.

Jalen Hurts Will Still Be Around to Help Philadelphia Eagles in 2026

Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion spoke with the media on Wednesday and was asked about Hurts. Mannion made it clear that Hurts would still be around to help McKee out.

“He’s got a ton of starts in this league, especially going against a slate of division opponents coming up. He’s played against these guys a bunch. I know Tanner’s been around for that too, but I think the insight that you have from being on field is so valuable. Jalen’s been through the fire of the regular season, and Tanner, I think, it was his third start last week. I think just any veteran quarterback, because that’s what Jalen is, there’s always going to be insight in terms of, ‘Hey, this is how the preparation for a Monday night game week can look. This how you can use your extra time. Hey, we played Dallas last year. These were the things I felt in my preparation there. These are some of my old notes.’ There’s so much insight to be gained from a quarterback with Jalen’s experience. I know Tanner, Jalen, Cole [Payton], adding Joe [Milton] to the mix, these guys all work really, really well with one another in that QB room. That makes it fun to be around on a day-to-day basis. It’s just the game experience and the insight of playing specifically these upcoming opponents. I think Jalen will be able to give Tanner some great help there.”

This season, Hurts completed 57.8% of his passes for 933 yards and 8 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. He’s also run for 107 yards and 1 touchdown. McKee completed 26 of 45 passes for 215 yards and one touchdown in the loss to the Panthers.

Jalen Hurts Will Help Tanner McKee Out During 2026 Season

McKee has a tall task ahead of him in helping this offense. This Eagles unit ranks in the bottom 10 in every offensive category, and injuries are plaguing it.

Hurts dealt with it through the first five games as well, so he understands what McKee is going through. It’s encouraging to hear Hurts will still be able to help his young teammate.

While questions about Hurts remain, the Eagles can still lean on their franchise quarterback to support McKee. Philly’s new quarterback could use the help, as he is set to lead them out onto the field in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.