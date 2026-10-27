The Philadelphia Eagles have a front office that likes to buy in the trade market, since they typically operate like a Super Bowl-caliber team.

This season, they are not one. Yet, the Eagles aren’t known to have a seller’s mentality just yet. With the NFC East struggling, the Eagles could always have faith in a late push with some luck in the health department and a big move or two.

One player that the Eagles have been linked to is the veteran guard, Quenton Nelson. Considering he’s an eight-time Pro Bowler, Nelson has been a key target for Super Bowl contenders.

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts agreed to trade Nelson for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. The Seattle Seahawks are picking him up. It’s unclear if the Eagles ever seriously considered acquiring Nelson, but that’s one less player they don’t have to be tempted to buy.

Seattle Seahawks Do Eagles A Favor With Quenton Nelson Trade

The left guard position is a concern for the Eagles.

After Week 1, the Eagles lost Landon Dickerson to the injured reserve for more than four weeks. The initial replacement was Cam Jurgens, who slid over from the center position.

Jurgens struggled with the transition and received trade calls from the Baltimore Ravens. The Eagles moved Jurgens to Baltimore, which gave Willie Lampkin the chance to start in the absence of Jurgens and Dickerson.

On Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, Dickerson returned to the field to play 100% of the Eagles’ offensive snaps. In his first game back, he struggled. The Eagles’ offensive line as a whole continues to look shaky at best.

Still, the Eagles shouldn’t be looking for win-now deals. Nelson is a rental, as his contract expires at the end of the season. He will be a flight risk for Seattle.

It’s unclear if Dickerson will be able to keep his starting job, but the Eagles should take advantage of the opportunity to have young and developing players actually get a chance to sharpen their skills on the field. Acquiring Nelson would only erase Lampkin’s chances of getting on the field.

It’s a tough pill to swallow for the Eagles, but that’s where they are at. Monday’s loss against the Cowboys was their fifth in a row. The Eagles are now 2-5 on the season.