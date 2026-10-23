A handful of injured reserve players returned to practice ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers.

The rookie tight end Eli Stowers was a part of that group. While he was activated to practice, the Eagles still have the young pass-catcher on the IR.

When it was time to finalize the game-day roster against Carolina last Sunday, the Eagles ruled Stowers out. He remains on the IR.

On Thursday, October 22, the Eagles returned to the practice field to begin preparing for the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Once again, Stowers was a part of the action. His status on Thursday could be a good sign that he’s inching closer to returning.

Eagles’ Second-Round Rookie Inches Closer To Debut vs Cowboys

When the Eagles released their official injury report after Thursday’s session, Stowers was considered a full participant.

The veteran tight end Grant Calcaterra was a part of that group as well. Before the Eagles got to work on Thursday, they made a move at the tight end position by releasing EJ Jenkins.

Currently, the active group features Dallas Goedert, Johnny Mundt, Calcaterra, and Stowers. Zach Ertz is a notable name on the practice squad. What happens with Ertz next is unclear. Perhaps the Jenkins release is the first step to calling up Ertz for the remainder of the season.

Eli Stowers Debut Should Come

Some might believe the Eagles are trending towards “red-shirting” the rookie tight end. That might’ve made sense if the Eagles were Super Bowl contenders. Right now, they aren’t playing at that caliber.

If Stowers is healthy, the Eagles shouldn’t hesitate to roll him out so he can get valuable developmental time. The 23-year-old was limited during training camp and didn’t get a ton of action during the preseason.

The Eagles invested a second-round pick in the former Vanderbilt standout. During his 2025 college season, Stowers caught 62 passes for 769 yards and four touchdowns. As soon as he’s ready, the Eagles should start sprinkling him in to see what they have in the rookie.