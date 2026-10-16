Approaching the midway mark of October, it’s starting to become mock draft season in the NFL world.

Since the Philadelphia Eagles are potentially just a few more losses away from reaching a selling point, it seems like the perfect time to glance at some potential additions from the rookie pool.

In Pro Football Focus’s first 2027 NFL Mock Draft, the Eagles land just inside of the top 10, where they pick up a new edge rusher.

Eagles Select Standout SEC Defender In 2027 NFL Mock Draft

“After Lane Johnson‘s retirement, the Eagles could look to Jordan Seaton at offensive tackle here, but it would also be very much in character for Philadelphia to have a top defensive prospect fall into its lap,” PFF’s Gordon McGuinness wrote.

“Stewart recently returned from a suspension and is coming off his best game of the season against Florida. Through three games, he has produced a 22.5% pass-rush win rate.”

The Eagles have a strong defensive line, and that’s really been a trend for Howie Roseman’s rosters over the years. Since they can’t always pay everybody, there tends to be plenty of turnover. Roseman likes to make sure the next batch of standouts are in the building and ready to produce.

Stewart is three games into his third NCAA season. As a freshman, he totaled 23 tackles and 6.5 sacks through 13 games. During his sophomore effort, he had 33 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 11 games. Stewart has forced eight fumbles throughout his progressing college career.

Eagles’ EDGE Depth Right Now

The core players in the mix are Nolan Smith Jr., Jalyx Hunt, Jonathan Greenard, and AJ Epensa.

Greenard is the Eagles’ biggest investment at the position, and he just joined the team via trade during the spring. That run isn’t going well, but it’s hard to assume the Eagles will look to move off him early on.

Jalyx Hunt is in year three of his four-year rookie deal, but he’ll be playing for a contract next year. Nolan Smith is in a similar boat.

The Eagles have plenty of money tied up in the defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. Moro Ojomo is an expiring deal who could be on his way out due to a lack of financial space to keep him around long-term.

It’s never too early to add a star-level talent to the trenches. If Stewart is the top player on the Eagles’ board in this hypothetical scenario (ranked No. 6), then he makes plenty of sense for Philadelphia.