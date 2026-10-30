When it comes to potential trade candidates, the Philadelphia Eagles have an obvious target for win-now teams in the 25-year-old Moro Ojomo.

With Ojomo’s deal expiring, now would be the time for the Eagles to see what kind of value they can get before losing him to the open market.

Typically, the Eagles would hold on to a player like Ojomo, as they would be in a competitive state, but the 2026 NFL season has been anything but ordinary for the Birds. Injuries have piled up, and big acquisitions aren’t panning out. Heading into Week 8, the Eagles have just two wins. They haven’t won since Week 2.

It feels like the Eagles should be operating as sellers, but rumor has it that Ojomo is not available, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Eagles Take Shocking Trade Stance On 25-Year-Old Standout

“The Eagles have gotten calls on DT Moro Ojomo, a rising star in a contract year. And that makes sense, given that the team has already paid Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis at his position. Still, the team has told others that Ojomo is not available, and has at least given off the vibe that it’ll try to re-sign him, despite having Carter and Davis already on big deals,” Breer wrote.

While that doesn’t mean the Eagles are out on the idea of moving some of their contract year players, it simply suggests that Ojomo might have a long-term future in Philadelphia. That’s something that the defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, hopes for.

Back in the summer, Fangio was happy to see defensive tackles Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter ink big deals, but he told the media that he hoped the front office saved money for Ojomo. Apparently, the Eagles are trying to make it work.

Moro Ojomo’s NFL Career

In 2023, the Eagles added Ojomo out of Texas as a seventh-round selection.

He played in eight games as a rookie, producing just three tackles. In year two, Ojomo racked up 20 tackles and had an impressive postseason in a limited role (seven tackles, two tackles for a loss, and 1.0 sacks).

Last year, Ojomo started in nine of 17 games and produced 38 tackles, six tackles for a loss, and 6.0 sacks.

So far this season, Ojomo has appeared in seven games, totaling 18 tackles, two for a loss, and zero sacks. While the entire defensive line has been down this year, it seems the Eagles are still sold on potentially keeping Ojomo around long-term.