Chiefs Urged to Sign $80 Million Former Eagles All-Pro

One reason the 2025 season went sideways for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the team’s big free-agent bet on edge rusher Haason Reddick: a 1-year, $14 million contract that ended with him falling flat on his face.

Before that, the Philadelphia Eagles thought Reddick was a diminishing asset and cashed out at his value’s apex, shipping him to the New York Jets in the middle of a nasty contract dispute.

Reddick missed 4 games with injuries in 2025 with the Buccaneers and was largely ineffective when he did play, recording just 2.5 sacks. That kind of production has kept him unemployed so far this season, but Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay thinks a team out there could still use him—the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kay put Reddick at the top of his list of free-agent veterans who could push contenders “Over the Top” in 2026.