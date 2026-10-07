Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long is not one to hold back his thoughts on the state of his former team.

While Long is typically positive in his opinion on the Eagles, the ex-player didn’t hold back when discussing the quarterback, Jalen Hurts, after a struggle-filled loss in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Granted, Hurts missed a lot on offense, including star linemen, wide receivers, and even the running back. Still, Long feels like Hurts has to do more to prove that he can find success while taking the lead.

Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Champ Makes Alarming Jalen Hurts Statement

“It ain’t the only bad offensive line in the league. And at some point Jalen Hurts has proven that he hasn’t been propped up by an all-world offensive line and two No. 1 WRs outside and a running back that was on the Madden cover. I’m sorry,” Long said on his Green Light show this week.

The comments came after the Eagles choked away a two-possession lead against the Rams at home to fall to 2-2 on the season.

For Long, it wasn’t just about Week 4, though. The former defensive end clearly feels strongly about Hurts’ play since the Eagles won the Super Bowl with him two seasons ago. While that is a noteworthy accomplishment for Hurts–and one that not every franchise quarterback gets–Long believes that Hurts simply hasn’t been elite.

“I don’t think he’s as good as people think he is. That’s not a personal attack–I’m just calling it how I see it,” Long added.

“It sucks. Yesterday was brutal from a ‘what’s available’ standpoint. If you look at the film and look at Nick Foles’ podcast, there are things that you are leaving on the field.”

Long went on to note that while Matt Stafford played a poor game on the other side, he was able to make big plays in crunch time and led the Rams to a victory. Meanwhile, Hurts felt like he was “just playing to get out of there,” a subtle shot at the quarterback’s play-it-safe approach.

Jalen Hurts This Season

The starting quarterback went from being the hero with praise throughout the first two weeks of the 2026 NFL season to landing a ton of criticism over his last two performances against the Chicago Bears and the Rams.

Through four games, Hurts has completed 59.6% of his passes for 713 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. So far, it’s his lowest completion percentage since his rookie season in 2020.

The road won’t get any easier for Hurts. The Eagles are going to London to face a thriving Jacksonville Jaguars team for Week 5. The team still has a handful of critical injuries to players such as DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, Dallas Goedert, and Tank Bigsby, while also losing the right tackle Lane Johnson to sudden retirement.

Hurts will have to carry a lot of weight on his shoulders moving forward.